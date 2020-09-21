Disney to Sell 'Mandalorian' Merchandise Ahead of Season 2

Entertainment group Disney will start selling books, games and toys related to "The Mandalorian" as the show returns for a second season.

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report on Monday launched a new range of merchandise, toys and comics inspired by its popular show "The Mandalorian."

The Burbank, Calif., company and its Lucasfilm subsidiary on Oct. 26 will start a nine-week campaign, "Mando Mondays."

Each Monday the company will unveil new toys, collectibles, apparel, books, comics and digital content. Fans can visit MandoMondays.com to buy products until Dec. 21.

On Monday Walt Disney's Disney+ streaming service shared a new trailer, key art and new images from "The Mandalorian," which returns for a second season on Oct. 30.

In the new season, the Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

"When ‘The Mandalorian’ debuted last year on Disney+, the show became an instant phenomenon, with fans of all ages expressing excitement for products related to its iconic characters – particularly the Child,” said Kareem Daniel, president of Disney consumer products, games and publishing, in a statement.

The first wave of Mando Mondays products includes the Hasbro (HAS) - Get Report Black Series Credit Collection, new Funko Pop! bobbleheads, and the Lego Star Wars The Child construction.

Disney owns three streaming services — Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ — that combined had about 100 million customers at the end of June.

Earlier this month Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft raised his rating on the entertainment group to buy from hold and lifted his share-price target to $163 from $128. The analyst was impressed by the company’s video-streaming efforts.

At last check shares of Walt Disney were down by 3.3% to $124.33 on a broadly down day on Wall Street.