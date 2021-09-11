Disney to Release Year's Remaining Films Exclusively in Theaters

Disney says it will release its remaining films for 2021 exclusively in theaters for 30 or 45 days before it allows streaming.

Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report on Friday said that it will release its remaining films for 2021 exclusively in theaters for a minimum of 45 days, except for animated musical "Encanto", which will stream on Disney+ after 30 days.

"Following the tremendous box office success of our summer films, which included five of the top eight domestic releases of the year, we are excited to update our theatrical plans for the remainder of 2021," Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement.

"As confidence in moviegoing continues to improve, we look forward to entertaining audiences in theaters, while maintaining the flexibility to give our Disney+ subscribers the gift of 'Encanto' this holiday season," Daniel said.

Disney plans to release "Encanto" on Nov. 24 in theaters for a 30-day exclusive run before coming to Disney+ on Dec. 24.

Disney said in the statement that it would release five films for minimum 45-day exclusive theatrical runs, including filmmaker Ridley Scott's "The Last Duel" to be released on Oct. 15, animated film "Ron's Gone Wrong" on Oct. 22, and Marvel Studio's "Eternals" on Nov. 5.

A new adaptation of "West Side Story," directed by Steven Spielberg, hits the theaters on Dec. 10, and "The King's Man" is coming Dec. 22 for 45-day exclusive releases.

Disney's success at the box office this summer has been anchored by the strong performance by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," which on Labor Day weekend raked in the year's second-best three-day weekend total of $75.5 million, behind only "Black Widow" with $80 million.

Shares of Disney on Friday rose slightly to $184.25 in after-hours trading. The stock closed 1% lower to $184.12 in the regular session.