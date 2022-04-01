Skip to main content
Pork Industry Enjoys Strong Prices, But Faces Rising Costs
Pork Industry Enjoys Strong Prices, But Faces Rising Costs

Disney Theme Parks Bring Back Beloved Activity

This quintessential childhood experience was nixed as a pandemic precaution.

For those who grew up going to Disney  (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report parks, a hug with Minnie or Donald was usually the highlight of the trip — a quintessential childhood experience that was one of the first to go with the implementation of the six-foot rule during the pandemic.

Characters, a huge part of the Disney theme park experience, became a bit scarce in the parks. Parades disappeared (because people could not congregate) and meet and greets were shelved.

Instead, characters popped up in random caravans or in distant ways where interaction was not possible. That may seem minor, but for families with younger kids, getting a picture and an autograph with a favored character was a key part of the Disney experience.

The company could not allow that to happen even though it probably could have legally (at least at Florida's Disney World). Florida's conservative leadership allowed Walt Disney World to reopen a lot sooner than California's Disneyland, but both parks had implemented mandatory six feet of distance between workers and park guests to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For nearly two years, kids had to wave to their favorite characters instead.

Epcot Lead JS

Hugs And Autographs Are Back (Finally)

After almost two years of no hugs, Disney announced that it "will start reintroducing traditional character greetings at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts, as well as aboard Disney Cruise Line and at Aulani Resort in Hawaii" as early as April 18. 

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Guests will also be able to ask their favorite characters for autographs and selfies. In its Disney Parks blog post, Disney said that it would reintroduce hugs in phases in different locations.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CbvpI4-pi73/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=f7ed3a54-15d9-456e-b27b-a2c8fc2b85af

The announcement was very well received by both parents with kids who love the Frozen characters (the line to photograph with Elsa was, before the pandemic, always one of the longest) and the iconicly obsessed adult Disney fans.

"OMG will I be able to hug Mickey again?!" Camila Will wrote under the Instagram Instagram post. "I will be the 40 year old crying on Mickey’s shirt."

How Did Disney Handle Reopening?

After the pandemic forced them all to close in March 2020, attendance to the 25 biggest parks in the country, which includes Disneyland, Disney World and Universal Studios, fell by 67% between 2019 and 2020, 

That said, many were clearly tired of lockdowns and those numbers corrected themselves as soon as Disney parks reopened its doors — average spending at all the Disney parks also increased by 30% compared since 2019.

Visitors to Disneyland and Walt Disney World know that the parks are operating almost like normal — the character-guest interactions, some light shows and some fine dining restaurants that require high numbers of staff were some of the only Disney experiences to remain closed as, one by one, rides and shows restarted.

"Recent trends and guidance have provided opportunities for us to bring back some of our most beloved magic, like character greetings and dining experiences," Shawn Slater, senior communications manager for Disney Live Entertainment, wrote in the blog post. "While not all locations will be available immediately, we anticipate reopening in phases throughout the spring and early summer."

gardening retire grandkids sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

April's Best Buys

By Jeanette Pavini
Rivian R1S Lead
INVESTING
RIVNTSLAF

Rivian Stock Alert: Tesla Rival Asks for Patience

By Luc Olinga
Cathie Wood Lead
MARKETS
ARKKTSLATDOC

Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF Rating Cut to Negative At Morningstar

By Martin Baccardax
Dell Lead
MARKETS
DELL

Dell Stock Slides As Goldman Sachs Drops From Conviction List, Cuts Price Target

By Martin Baccardax
Wall Street NYSE Lead
MARKETS
GMEDELL

Stocks Power Higher, Jobs Report Looms, Oil, GameStop And Dell -Five Things You Know

By Martin Baccardax
Why Apple and Goldman's Credit Card Is a Good Sign for Tech
TECHNOLOGY
AAPLSHOPSQ

Beyond Apple Pay: Tech Giant Prepares to Take on Banks, Fintech

By Luc Olinga
Wall Street Bull Market
JIM CRAMER
PANWDGDLTR

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/31: Get Ready for the Rally

By Scott Rutt
Mickey's Royal Friendship Faire Lead JS
INVESTING
DIS

Should I Buy Walt Disney Stock Now?

By Daniel Kline