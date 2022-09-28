Disney Theme Park Rival Launching New Thrill Ride

A Disney and Universal theme park rival is launching a new thrill ride to draw more visitors to its attractions.

Fans of Disney (DIS) and Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal theme parks always anxiously await the launch of the next new ride or attraction. It's also a pretty big deal when a Six Flags (SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) rolls out the latest roller coaster.

New theme park rides guarantee to have long lines in the first months, and sometimes the first years, after their opening. Universal Orlando Resort started the ramp up of theme park attractions in 2010 when it introduced the popular Wizarding World of Harry Potter land at Islands of Adventure in 2010 and added similar lands to Universal Studios Orlando in 2014 and Universal Hollywood in 2016.

After opening Pandora - The World of Avatar land in Animal Kingdom at Disney World in Orlando in 2017 and Toy Story Land in Disney Hollywood Studios in Orlando in 2018, Disney introduced the extremely popular Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., in May 2019, and at Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios in August 2019.

Long waits in lines followed in Galaxy's Edge with the opening of the ride Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance in December 2019 at Hollywood Studios and in January 2020 at Disneyland. A guest could sometimes spend 1-1/2 to 2 hours waiting in line to get on the ride if they didn't pay for a Lightning Lane entrance.

Continuing to Open Rides and Attractions

Disney has continued opening new attractions after Galaxy's Edge. In May it opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Disney World's Epcot. It also plans to open in Spring 2023 Tron Lightcycle Power Run at Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway also next year in Toontown at Disneyland. It will reimagine the Splash Mountain "Song of the South" theme with a "Princess and the Frog" theme at both Disneyland and Disney World's Magic Kingdom in 2024.

Not to be outdone, Universal will open a new Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood in early 2023 and is starting a massive project to open a third gate at Universal Orlando Resort with Epic Universe in 2025.

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Calif., which competes for theme park dollars with both the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., and Universal Studios Hollywood, in July launched a new roller coaster, Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage, and Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio, Texas, also in July opened Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger, touted as the steepest dive coaster.

SeaWorld Entertainment's (SEAS) SeaWorld San Diego has a big challenge in competing against Disney, Universal, Six Flags and Cedar Fair's Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, Calif. The company's first theme park, which opened in San Diego in 1964, is trying to keep up with its ever-evolving Southern California rivals with the launch of its newest roller coaster, Arctic Rescue, in spring 2023.

Getting Ready for Arctic Rescue

SeaWorld in a statement touted Arctic Rescue as the longest and fastest straddle coaster on the West Coast. The ride invites guests to hop into the ride's snowmobile cars that travel at 34, 38 and 40 miles per hour.

“We’re continuously looking for ways to add new experiences to the park for our guests and this new coaster is a great addition to our ride line-up and a perfect complement to the Wild Arctic exhibit,” said Jim Lake, SeaWorld San Diego park president. “The ride is also an educational opportunity for guests to learn more about climate change, how it impacts animals in the Arctic and what they can do to help the issue. I truly feel that seeing these animals up close at SeaWorld allows guests to build a stronger connection and encouragement to take action to help protect them.”

The coaster will be SeaWorld San Diego's sixth at the park, along with Atlantis, Manta, Electric Eel, Tidal Twister, and Emperor.