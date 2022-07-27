Disney Stumbles With Another Political Controversy

For most of its existence, Disney’s modus operandi was simply to make everyone happy.

It’s animated films, theme parks and Mickey Mouse-branded merchandise has endeared it to generations of children, and their grateful parents that treasure the fond memories of seeing their progeny smile. They also appreciate the digital babysitting service that The Disney Channel, and now Disney+, provides.

Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report has smartly updated its films as time has progressed. In 2006, it acquired the hipper but still family-friendly Pixar films (which now might be considered a boutique imprint within the company, though no one talked like that back then). In the 2010, it began modernizing to fit with the times, making the films less blindingly white and addressing parent’s concerns about “princess culture.”

As long as Disney has been a thing, there’s been hipper-than-thou types that love to roll their eyes at the company’s cultural wares, as well as more amiable adults that merely tolerate kids films. For them, Disney had the studio Miramax (which helped codify the term “hip indie film” in the public’s mind) as well as the production label Touchstone Pictures, which helped define the ‘80s with films such as “Pretty Woman” and “Splash.”

But in these increasingly fractious times, it’s all but impossible to please everyone, as demonstrated by all the headaches Disney has faced this year.

Disney Continues To Be Mired In Political Controversy

This year has found Disney’s new CEO Bob Chapek in a position he’d rather not be in: mired in political controversy.

Disney’s more adult-leaning streaming service Hulu (which could be viewed as the company’s modern day equivalent of Miramax) recently sparked waves of criticism when news broke that the company would not accept political advertisements that mentioned hot-button topics including abortion, climate change, the Jan. 6 insurrection and gun control.

A number of Democratic politicians running in this fall’s elections are taking out ad spots highlighting their opponents views on these topics, which in some cases are viewed to be well outside of the political norm.

New York congressional candidate Suraj Patel, who is running against two incumbents, attempted to buy a 30-second ad, that had already run on cable channels.

Patel was told to remove references to “sensitive” issues — abortion, climate change, or gun laws, and replace them, per Jezebel, with “non-sensitive” issues, like taxes or education, before Hulu would allow it to run on the streaming service.

The ad, which aimed to turnout younger voters, featured a voiceover from Patel, saying “From abortion rights to gun laws to climate change, 1990s Democrats are losing every major battle to Mitch McConnell. We may have defeated Trump, but Trumpism is on the rise. The incumbents have had 30 years. They failed us.”

Earlier this year, Hulu would not run an advertisement from Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux’s (D-Ga.) ad that mentioned her “staunch pro-choice position.”

In response to the widespread backlash from Democrats that found the hashtag #boycotthulu trending, Disney has announced it has reversed its decision.

“After a thorough review of ad policies across its linear networks and streaming platforms over the last few months, Disney is now aligning Hulu’s political advertising policies to be consistent with the company’s general entertainment and sports cable networks and ESPN+,” the company said in a statement. “Hulu will now accept candidate and issue advertisements covering a wide spectrum of policy positions, but reserves the right to request edits or alternative creative, in alignment with industry standards.”

Chapek has previously announced that Disney+ will not accept political advertisements of any kind on its soon to launch ad-supported tier.

A Headache Filled Year For Disney

As you no doubt recall, earlier this year Chapek learned the hard way that it’s no longer possible for a company to stay above the fray.

In February, Florida's House of Representatives passed the controversial bill HB 1557, formally known as Parental Rights in Education. The law was quickly signed by presumed presidential candidate, Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The bill prohibited the teaching of matters of sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten through third grade, which proponents thought would prevent children from being exposed to ideas about gender and sexuality they are too young to understand. Critics quickly called it the “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” arguing it would increase harassment and bullying of LGBTQ youth.

Disney employees and opponents of the bill began criticizing the company, and Chapek in particular, for being slow to denounce the bill.

After a statement, seen by many as mealy mouthed, in which he pointed to the company’s inclusive properties such as the queer-themed Hulu show “Love Simon,” he offered a more forceful condemnation.

In response, DeSantis made the largely symbolic gesture of seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district. (It’s unlikely this measure will actually pass, as it would actually make Florida taxpayers liable for the services Disney once paid for, like paramedics and firefighters.) And Chapek’s belated support of the LGBTQIA has also earned him the ire of social conservatives who complain that the park is now tainted for them.

Disney used to try to make everyone happy. But in the current era, can it make anyone happy anymore?