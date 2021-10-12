Disney Studios Chief Creative Officer Alan Horn Retiring

Disney Studios Chief Creative Officer Alan Horn, whose leadership at studio led to box office hits such as "Frozen," "Black Panther," "Moana," "Captain Marvel," and three films in the "Star Wars" franchise, has decided to retire at the end of the year.

"Alan has had an indelible impact on the company, our industry, and audiences worldwide, and he is such a respected and beloved colleague — which is why it is bittersweet to share the news that he has decided to retire at the end of the year,” Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report Chairman Bob Iger and CEO Bob Chapek said in a Monday memo to employees.

Shares of Disney on Tuesday closed 0.2% lower to $173.13 and declined another 0.09% after hours.

Horn became chairman of The Walt Disney Studios in 2012, before being named co-chairman and chief creative officer in 2019. He took over the full-time chief creative officer role in 2021.

Horn led the studio over a period of significant growth and exceptional storytelling and helped oversee expansion into the production of original content for Disney’s streaming services, the company said in a statement on its website. The company also set numerous records at the box office, including 20 films that surpassed $1 billion in receipts — five of which are in the top 10 global releases of all time.

Before joining Disney, Horn held key leadership positions at Hollywood studios, the statement said. He co-founded Castle Rock Entertainment in 1987, serving as chairman for many years before joining Warner Bros., where he served as president and chief operating officer until 2011.

In his Hollywood career, Horn led the creative teams behind films in the Harry Potter and "Batman Begins" franchises, as well as "A Few Good Men," "The Shawshank Redemption," and "When Harry Met Sally," as well as the iconic television show "Seinfeld."