TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Disney Streaming Leads Shares Higher: What Wall Street's Saying

Shares were rising after a pair of bullish analyst notes about Disney's multiple streaming services.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Disney  (DIS) - Get Report are rising Wednesday after the company was the subject of a pair of bullish notes from analysts at KeyBanc and Wells Fargo ahead of Disney's Investor Day on Thursday, Dec. 10.

Disney shares were rising 2% to $156.90 in morning trading Wednesday. 

Here's what Wall Street is saying.

Wells Fargo (Rating upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight, PT raised to $182 from $155)

Why now? Because we think DIS is set to complete its transformation into a global streaming content company including the deep Disney brands (Disney+), general entertainment (Star, Hulu, Disney18+) and eventually global sports (ESPN+). We expect global subscribers to go from 117mm today to conservatively 250-300mm in ~5 years. Global content spending would be >$22bn (excl sports) with DTC revenues of >$25bn. This is the sort of long-term story that potentially provides ample subscriber catalysts and foments a Growth-oriented investor base. Chuck the [dividend], torch EPS, spend aggressively, All Systems Go on streaming.

We think the big takeaway from December 10th will be that DIS is officially all-in on streaming. The gloves are off, the organizational barriers are torn down and there are no sacred cows. Streaming is the nucleus of Disney now, big investments in content will feed a variety of services and scale will beget scale.

- Steven Cahall

KeyBanc (Initiated at Overweight, $177 PT)

DIS now has 121M streaming subscriptions across Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu, making DIS one of the top two streaming providers globally. The growth is impressive, and a function of DIS's depth of content, breadth of content appeal globally, and technology, in our view. We expect DIS to outline an aggressive content roadmap and international expansion plans at its December 10 analyst day, where we believe over 300M subscriptions is possible by the end of 2024 vs. DIS's previous guidance of 108M-162M.

- Brandon Nipsel

Disney is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells DIS? Learn more now.

Mellody Hobson Lead
INVESTING

Starbucks Taps a Black Director, Mellody Hobson, as Chairwoman

Hong Kong, China Stocks Plunge After Wall Street Sell-off As Pandemic, Election Worries Spook Traders
MARKETS

Stocks Fluctuate After Dow and S&P 500 Set Records

Rise Of Chinese AI And Quantum Computing Threatens American Military Tech, Says Report For US Congress
INVESTING

QuantumScape Surges Again Amid 'Game-Changing' Battery Technology

Jim Cramer Live Dec. 9
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on DoorDash, FireEye, Tesla, Stimulus Package, Stock Market Wednesday

Jim Cramer: Get Out of GameStop
INVESTING

GameStop Slumps as Analysts React to 3rd-Quarter Loss

Eli LIlly Beats, Sears Cuts Whirlpool: Tuesday's Top Stories
INVESTING

Eli Lilly Sees Positive Data From Late-Stage Trial of Diabetes Treatment Tirzepatide

Winter Storm Hercules to Hurt Sales at Vera Bradley, TJX
INVESTING

Vera Bradley Drops After Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses

Uber Lead
INVESTING

Best Stocks of the Year: The Trade Desk, Alibaba, Uber