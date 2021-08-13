Disney Stock Surges, Dow Futures Extend Record Run as Earnings Trump Inflation

Easing inflation signals suggest the Fed won't rush its tapering plans, leaving stocks to glide higher as earnings continue to impress.

The Friday Market Minute

Global stocks hit a fresh record high as earnings, growth and central bank support continue to lift markets in the U.S. and western Europe.

Asia stocks extend declines and Delta-variant infections continue to rise.

China closes the key port of Ningbo-Zhoushan as Delta infections surge, raising the prospect of higher shipping costs and supply-chain disruptions into the third quarter.

Bond yields hold steady following a busy week for new auctions, as well as a mixed bag of inflation data, with 10-year notes trading at 1.342%.

Disney surges to a four-month high following its third quarter earnings blowout and impressive streaming service gains.

U.S. equity futures suggest a modestly firmer on Wall Street ahead of import price data at 8:30 am Eastern time and the Michigan Consumer Sentiment reading at 10:00 am Eastern time.

U.S. equity futures plowed deeper into recorded territory Friday, while Treasury bond yields shrugged off inflation concerns and oil drifted lower, as investors continue to take stocks higher amid a combination of solid corporate earnings, improving economic growth and ongoing central bank support.

The broadest measure of global stocks, the MSCI World Index, hit a fresh record high of 734.75 points Friday, powered in part by an historic U.S. and European earnings season and the underlying fiscal and monetary support provided by major economies around the world.

In Europe, where second quarter earnings are set to growth a 148.1% clip from the same period last year, the Stoxx 600 printed another all-time high Friday, putting the benchmark on pace for its fourth consecutive weekly gain.

Here in the U.S., where second quarter S&P 500 earnings are on pace to rise 93.1% from last year to a collective $413 billion -- with a record 87.1% of reporting companies topping Street forecasts -- stocks are set up for another set of record highs Friday as investors head into the deep of the August holiday lull.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average suggest a 55 point opening bell gain, while those linked to the S&P 500 are priced for a 3 point bump to the upside following last night's record close.

Nasdaq futures, meanwhile, are set for a modest 15 point opening bell gain as benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields ease to 1.342% -- roughly the same level seen during this week's home run 10-year auction -- despite a searing reading of factory gate inflation on Thursday.

Inflation prospects, in fact, represent one of the market's key risks heading to the autumn, alongside the worrying rise of Delta-related coronavirus infections and supply chain disruptions, evidenced today by the closure of the Ningbo-Zhoushan port in China that could lead to further increases in shipping costs and narrower profit margins for import-focused companies.

In terms of individual stock movers Friday, Disney (DIS) - Get Report is one of the most active in pre-market, rising 5.25% to a four-month high of $188.70 each after a third quarter earnings blowout that saw a return to profit for its theme parks and Disney+ streaming subscriptions of 116 million.

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report shares were active again, as well, trading, rising 2.1% to $399.60 each after the Food & Drug Administration approve a booster shot of its coronavirus vaccine -- as well as that of Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report -- for patients with compromised immune systems.

In other markets, the ongoing Delta-variant surge, particularly in Asia, continues to fade demand bets in the energy market, with oil prices edging lower again Friday to take WTI crude for September delivery back below $69 per barrel.

Asia stocks, in fact, finished out the week in the red again Friday, with the MSCI ex-Japan benchmark down 0.62%, as infections continue to increase and lockdown orders and travel restrictions are imposed around the region.

Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 0.14% lower at 27,977.15 points.