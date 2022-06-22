Disneyland Brings Back This Popular 'Star Wars' Experience

Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report has taken a slow and steady approach to full reopening its theme parks and experiences.

It recently announced that it would reopen the fine dining establishment Victoria & Albert’s, generally considered one of the nicest restaurants located at its luxury hotel the Grand Floridian, as well as the Minnie Vans resort SUVs and the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue!.

As Disney has chosen a slow rollout rather than bringing everything back at the same time, there are still a number of attractions that have not yet reopened. (We’re looking at you, Blizzard Beach Water Park.) But now Disney has announced another reopening which should make Star Wars fans very happy.

What ‘Star Wars’ Experience Is Reopening?

Disney has announced that the Star Wars Launch Bay will make its glorious return to Disney's Hollywood Studios on July 17.

The Launch Bay is a celebration of all things Star Wars. Fans can explore exhibits of costumes, models, and concept artwork, as well as actual movie props and authentic replicas created just for Star Wars Launch Bay, and you can also visit a Cantina replica and other settings from the films.

There’s also an opportunity to watch an exclusive short documentary on the creative team behind the Star Wars Story. And if you want, you can give Chewbacca a hug, which is probably the most important part of the entire experience if we're being truthful here.

While this should please fans, there’s no word on when another popular Star Wars experience, the late-night Star Wars: Galactic Spectacular fireworks show, will return. Originally launched in 2010 as "Symphony in the Stars," the beautiful evening event is set to John Williams' classic film scores and features everything from lasers to pyrotechnics.

Disney

Disney’s Theme Park Competitor Is Also Making Big Moves

While Disney has been taking its sweet time getting back to normal, its theme park competitor Universal Studios (which is owned by Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report) has started making big swings lately, aggressively adding new attractions.

Universal Studios is currently constructing a new Orlando theme park known as Epic Universe slated to open by the summer of 2025, and it's widely speculated that it will include sections dedicated to Classic Universal Monsters and “How To Train Your Dragon.”

Universal has also recently announced an upcoming Nintendo ride based on the beloved videogame series "Mario Kart," which will let fans race alongside classic characters from the Super Mario Bros. franchise. It has also announced two escape rooms that will open in the fall, one based on the "Back To The Future" franchise and one based on "Jurassic World."