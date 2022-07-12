Disney Solves Huge Theme Park Visitor Problem

You've just finished a full day at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Fla., have disembarked the monorail and boarded the Walt Disney World Courtesy Tram to head to your car in the parking lot.

But wait. You can't remember the parking lot and row where you parked the car. Did you take the Heroes or Villains tram? Did you park in the Peter Pan or Simba lot? What was the number of your parking row?

How about if you are at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., and parked in either the Mickey and Friends or Pixar Pals parking structure. Do you remember which level and section you parked in the structure? Or what if you parked in the Toy Story Parking Area. Remember where your car is parked?

Disney has a High-Tech Solution to Help You Return Home

Wouldn't it be great to have the exact location right at your fingertips? Well, that day has come as Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report has teamed with State Farm to launch a new Car Locator on the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps.

Car Locator is a free feature that uses location technology to find and save your Disney parking details. The feature functions best when the user enables Location Services, Bluetooth, and Notifications on their mobile device.

The parking feature will be available at all four Walt Disney World theme parks, Disney Springs, Disney Water Parks, and the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex beginning this summer. The Car Locator will be available at the Disneyland Resort later this year.

To operate the Car Locator after arriving in their parking spot, users need to open their My Disney Experience app and tap the Car Locator card on their home screen— or they can use the Feature menu for access.

After that, users should follow the prompts to enter their parking information. If users choose to enable location permissions on their device, Car Locator can help fill in the details for them. When users are ready to leave, they should return to Car Locator for their parking information.

In addition to helping you find your car at the end of the day, users can tap into a variety of other convenient features to make their Disney visit easier.

Disney Apps Also Helpful for Other Services

From mobile merchandise checkout and mobile food ordering to the direct-to-room service at Disney Resort hotels, the My Disney Experience app helps free up more time for guests to enjoy attractions and experiences. And if guests haven’t already, be sure to check out the MagicMobile service, which is a contactless way to enter the theme parks and enjoy other helpful features like linking your Disney PhotoPass photos.

State Farm sponsors the new Car Locator feature and the brand-new planDisney Podcast that offers insightful tips, helpful suggestions, and inside looks for guests preparing for an upcoming Disney Parks vacation as ways to help Disney introduce more experiences to its guests.

Be sure to have the latest update of the My Disney Experience app so you’re ready when Car Locator launches this summer and the Disneyland app later this year when it launches at Disneyland Resort.