Beloved Disney World Dining Option Set for a Comeback

When only the best will do, Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report Disney World is set to bring back the crème de la crème culinary experience for its guests.

Disney allows children to feel like royalty at its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique and doesn’t stop with its younger guests when it comes to restaurants. Luxury dining, which requires formal and semi formal attire, can bring out the princess or prince in any age of guest through its elegant atmosphere. No detail was left out when the update of this dining venue was planned and implemented. In order to maintain the above standard dining experience for all its guests, guests ages 10 and up are welcome.

This timeless dining for guests is housed in the Disney Grand Floridian Resort & Spa in Orlando. The accolades and awards garnered by the restaurant include the AAA Five Diamond Award, A Five Star from Forbes Travel Guide, A Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence, and Florida Trend Golden Spoon Hall of Fame – American Regional.

Three dining choices are available at Victoria & Albert's when making reservation, which are required. Diners can enjoy the Dining Room with its exquisite floral design and grand rotunda. The personalized table service is like no other in the Queen Victoria’s Room. A very exclusive refined dining experience of only four couples can dine per night. An even more intimate experience with the preparation of the cuisine is at the Chef’s Table. Only six guests per evening are able to watch the preparation of the one-of-a-kind cuisine.

Planning this mouthwatering excursion involves making reservations, with the dining room and other experiences being so exclusive, making sure they have availability during your stay is important. Most reviews of the restaurant state that saving for a couple of months is well worth the almost three-hour dinner.

Magical Auxury Dining Experience reopens

If you want to dine at Victoria & Albert's, which reopened on July 28, reservations are not only required but illusive right now. Lavish dining that can be tailored to any diet and excite any palate is made with fresh ingredients from around the world. The Victorian ambiance is beyond any other. The fine furnishing and ornate extras elevate the space while the food itself is expertly prepared to not only arouse your taste buds, but your eyes will be taken in by the array of colors, and the smells are sure make your mouth water before the plate is served before you.

Whether you choose to wine and dine or enjoy zero-proof, there are over 500 wines to choose from. The dynamic selection of drinks can be paired with each course to elevate the unforgettable dining experience. Guests with select dietary needs are far from excluded from this elite dinner as plant-based menu options and other needs can be tailored to the unique menu. The menu uses only fresh and seasonal ingredients when creating the menus.

Longtime Chefs Lead the Culinary Team

For more than 15 years, Chef de Cuisine de Matthew Sowers has headed up this exceptional culinary team creating exceptional menus for Victoria & Albert's as well as Disney Cruise Lines’ Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy. Pastry Chef Kristine Farmer started when the Disney Grand Floridian Resort and Spa opened and has more than 30 years’ experience. Executive Chef Kevin Chong works to maintain the excellence at the resort along with his team and mean to be above all other restaurants in every way.

The resort restaurant reopened after efforts to maintain the grandeur that all have come to expect when dining at Victoria & Albert's, and maintaining its timeless elegance and aesthetics is also no small feat when paring it with the top-notch dining experience. After the grand reopening of the restaurant, online reservations aren’t available as of yet, and guests wanting to book a time must currently call and space is extremely limited.