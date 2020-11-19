Disney Reopens California Adventure Only for Shopping, Dining

Just ahead of the holidays, part of Disney’s California Adventure reopened on Thursday, but only for shopping and dining.

Disney's (DIS) - Get Report California Adventure theme park on Thursday reopened some shops and restaurants on Buena Vista Street, even as the U.S. crossed a grim milestone of 250,000 deaths due to the coronavirus.

The Anaheim theme park and Disneyland remained closed due to statewide coronavirus restrictions.

On Nov. 5 Disney had said that a portion of California Adventure would reopen for shopping and outdoor dining.

California has recorded about 1.07 million active cases of coronavirus, and nearly 18,500 people there have died of the disease.

On Oct. 20 state officials in California told big theme parks they could not open until daily coronavirus cases dropped below 1 per 100,000 in their counties.

Videos on Twitter have showed the queue of guests waiting to get into the Disney Downtown district with temperature screenings at the entrance.

All guests have been required to wear masks and attendance has been capped, keeping in mind social-distancing measures.

The area is decorated for the holidays with covid-19 safety protocols in place like plexiglass barriers and hand-sanitizing stations Fox News reported.

Visitors can shop and dine at places like Elias & Co., Julius Katz & Sons, Kingswell Camera Shop, Trolley Treats, Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe, Carthay Circle Lounge,

and Smokejumpers Grill.

On Nov. 12 Disney reported fourth-quarter results that topped analyst expectations, showing strong growth in its streaming businesses.

Disney reported an adjusted net loss of 20 cents a share on revenue of $14.71 billion.

The expected weak spot of Disney's theme parks division saw revenue fall 61% year-over-year to $2.6 billion. Coronavirus-lockdown procedures have taken their toll on one of the company's most profitable divisions.

Shares of Disney at last check were off 1.4% to $141.96.