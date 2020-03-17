Disney Delays Release of 'Black Widow' Due to Coronavirus

Disney delayed the release of 'Black Widow' due to the coronavirus. The company acted as movie theater chains are closing. It already has shuttered its theme parks, resorts and cruise lines.

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report, which already was forced to close its theme parks, resorts and cruise lines last week in response to the coronavirus, is now postponing the release of the Marvel movie “Black Widow.”

The film was scheduled for a North American theatrical debut on May 1. It stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz. A new date hasn’t been chosen.

Also thanks to the coronavirus, Disney has pushed back the premiere dates for Searchlight Pictures' "The Personal History of David Copperfield," starring Dev Patel, and 20th Century's "Woman in the Window," starring Amy Adams.

The "Personal History" film was originally scheduled for May 8 and "Woman in the Window" for May 15. New dates haven’t been set.

Movie theaters are closing nationwide, making film openings a dicey proposition. Regal Cinemas and AMC Theatres, two of the biggest theater chains in the country, said Monday that all their theaters would close indefinitely. AMC said its shutdown may last six to 12 weeks.

Other films that have seen their openings delayed due to the coronavirus include Universal’s ninth "Fast & Furious" film - from this May to April 2021 - Paramount’s "A Quiet Place Part II" and "The Lovebirds and Blue Story."

Disney so far hasn’t changed the planned opening dates for "Artemis Fowl" (May 29) and Pixar's "Soul" (June 19).

The coronavirus has infected 194,727 people globally and killed 7,896 of them, according to Worldometer.

At last check, Disney shares traded at $92.81, down 2.3%. In the 12 months through Tuesday, Disney’s stock lost 18%, compared to 11% for the S&P 500 index.