Disney+ Experiences Outage Before Release of New Episode of 'WandaVision'

Disney streamers reported not being able to access Disney+ ahead of the debut of a new episode of Marvel's 'WandaVision.'

Disney+, Disney's (DIS) - Get Report streaming service, experienced a widespread outage in the early Friday morning hours that appears to have been fixed.

Disney saw a spike in issues at around 2 a.m. ET, according to tracking website Down Detector. There were more than 16,000 reports of issues with the streaming service around 3 a.m. ET.

The issue could have been triggered by the release of the latest episode of Marvel's "WandaVision" on the streaming service.

Disney shares were up 0.7% to $184.25 in pre-market trading Friday.

There were also tweets about the outage on social media as #DisneyPlusdown trended overnight.

Last week, Disney jumped after reporting strong first quarter fiscal results.

The Burbank, Calif.-based company reported adjusted earnings of 32 cents per share on revenue of $16.25 billion in the quarter ended Jan. 2.

Analysts expected Disney to report an adjusted loss of 34 cents per share, according to FactSet, compared to a gain of $1.53 per share last year, and revenue of $15.90 billion, down from $20.86 billion a year ago.

Disney+ registered nearly 95 million paid subscribers, more than tripling its total from a year ago when Disney+ first debuted.

Disney previously reported having 86.8 million paid Disney+ subscribers as of Dec. 2, and has plans to increase that number to between 230 million and 260 million by the end of 2024.

The average monthly revenue per paid Disney+ subscriber was $4.03, down nearly 30% year-over-year. Disney said the decline was due to the launch of Disney+ Hotstar, its collaboration with Star India's Hotstar.

