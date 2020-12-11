TheStreet
Disney, NIO, Lululemon, Pfizer - Friday's Premarket Movers

Stocks moving in premarket trading on Friday include Disney, NIO, Lululemon and Pfizer.
Stock futures declined Friday, extending Wall Street's pullback to a third consecutive session amid stalled stimulus talks in Washington. 

Pfizer's  (PFE) - Get Report Covid-19 vaccine candidate got approval from a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel and Walt Disney  (DIS) - Get Report forecast 260 million subscribers for Disney+ by 2024.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading hours on Friday.

1. Disney DIS | Up 7.86%

Shares of Walt Disney  (DIS) - Get Report traded higher in premarket trading on Friday after the entertainment giant laid out plans to dominate consumers’ screens over the next four years through its various streaming services, an ambitious plan greeted with enthusiasm by both investors and Wall Street analysts. 

Disney+ has 86.8 million subscribers, up from 73 million at the end of the last quarter.

2. NIO NIO | Down 5.93%

Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO  (NIO) - Get Report announced it plans to sell at least 60 million American depositary receipts, with an additional 9 million shares available to underwriters. 

ADRs of NIO dropped 5.93% in premarket trading to $42.54.

3. Lululemon LULU | Down 1.1%

Retailer Lululemon  (LULU) - Get Report reported third-quarter profit and sales that beat Wall Street expectations, with online sales accounting for more than 40% of its total revenue and offsetting store closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

4. Pfizer PFE | Up 2.25%

Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Report shares jumped higher Friday after a panel of experts advising the Food and Drug Administration endorsed its coronavirus vaccine and the drugmaker boosted its quarterly dividend. 

The FDA said Friday it would "rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization" for the vaccine. 

