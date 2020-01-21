Disney Moves Up Disney+ Launch in Europe to March 24

Walt Disney is required to source 30% of its streaming content from the EU as part of European Union regulations.

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report announced that it was moving up the launch date for its Disney+ streaming service in Europe to March 24 for £5.99/€6.99 per month, or £59.99/€69.99 for an annual subscription.

The U.K., Ireland, France Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland all will get the service on March 24, with additional Western European markets like Belgium, the Nordics and Portugal getting the service in the summer.

Part of the reason the European launch was to come after Disney+'s U.S. launch, which debuted in the fall, was Europeam Union legislation that requires all streaming services to contain a minimum of 30% of content made within the EU.

The company’s press release announcing the new date didn't specify which EU-based programs will be on Disney+, but it did note that the popular Star Wars spinoff series "The Mandalorian," "High School Musical" and classic Disney animated films will be available at launch.

The streaming wars have been heating up in recent months as Disney, and others have launched their streaming services in order to catch up to market leader Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report.

Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Report announced that it will launch Peacock, its own streaming service, in April.

Peacock comes in three total iterations: A free, ad-supported tier with a more limited range of content; a $4.99 premium, ad-supported tier with the full scope of Peacock content; and an ad-free premium tier that will cost $9.99 per month. Peacock will launch on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex video platforms on April 15, followed by a broader national launch on July 15. Peacock Premium will also be free for some 24 million Comcast customers.

