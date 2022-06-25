Skip to main content
What to Watch During Disney+ Unveiling
Disney Mobile Game Opens Up a New Universe

Familiar Disney characters populate an alternate reality in new interactive game.

Mickey Mouse and his pals Goofy, Minnie and Pluto have been recognizable characters for nearly a century. But while they can get into shenanigans, they’re not exactly heroes in the classic sense. Generally, no one is going to call on Daffy Duck to save the day.

But Disney  (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report is always looking for ancillary licensing opportunities, and that very much includes video games. 

Starting in the ‘90s, Mickey began popping up in Nintendo games such as “Disney's Magical Quest” and “Mickey's Ultimate Challenge,” where he had to go on magical adventures that were worlds away from the hijinks audiences first knew him for, leaning closer to the Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey. (There’s no real consensus on what is “canon” when it comes to Mickey, as young children just don’t care about that sort of thing.)

Mickey is a malleable enough character that he can be put into a number of storytelling templates and it will more or less be fine. Or at the very least, the young audiences playing the games might be a bit confused, but hey, at least they get to play as Mickey. 

But even with that in mind, Disney’s latest mobile game is a rather wild take on Mickey and other classic characters.

What Is Disney’s Latest Game?

Released on June 23, Disney Mirrorverse was created by game developer Kabam in partnership with Disney and Pixar Games. 

The plot of the game is that by traveling through the Stellar Mirror, several classic Disney characters, including Woody, Elsa, Buzz Lightyear, Goofy and Mickey, have entered the Mirrorverse. Once there, they were, obviously enough, empowered by Stellar Magic into Mirrorverse Guardians, who have to battle the villainous forces of the Fractured, “a malevolent threat driven to shatter the Mirrorverse.” 

The game is filled with quests and story chapters to complete, with players earning more rewards and progression items to customize their teams of Guardians. Disney Mirrorverse is currently available for free at the App Store or Google Play, but it contains in-app purchases. New characters, story quests, and events are set to be added in the coming months, and as you progress you can add Donald Duck, Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey, Buzz Lightyear, Jack Skellington, Belle, Merida, Scrooge McDuck, and more to your team.

Disney Mirrorverse Lead JS

Disney Doesn’t Miss An Opportunity To Merchandise

Now that Disney has, ahem, a whole new world, it's not going to miss out on an opportunity to make more merchandise from it. 

According to the Disney Parks Blog, Disney will expand the Mirrorverse with collectible, fully possible figures from McFarlane Toys as well as comics from Dark Horse. At the moment six figures (for Buzz, Captain Jack Sparrow, Sulley, Mickey Mouse, Belle, and Goofy) are available, but more are said to be coming soon.

