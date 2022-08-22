Disney+ Members Get Valuable Theme Park Perks This Year

On Disney+ Day, subscribers will get to feel like VIPs at the theme parks.

If you happen to be a Disney+ (DIS) subscriber, you likely already know that September 8 is going to be an important day to tune in this year.

But if you aren't one yet (and the emphasis here is on "yet"), Disney is pushing hard to make this day something worth signing up for. Called Disney+ Day, the event boasts five exclusive premieres, including "Thor: Love & Thunder," the new "Pinocchio," "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law," "Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory," and "Cars on the Road."

All of that is pretty cool if your plan on September 8 is to chill at home and watch all the new stuff. But if you've chosen to forego all those goodies and go to a Disney park that day instead, well, the House of Mouse has already thought up a reward for you.

Disney

Photo Ops, Blue Food, and More

Firstly, the most important perk Disney+ fans get to the parks on September 8 is early entry.

Admission will be 30 minutes early for those with both tickets and reservations, and an hour early for guests with the above who are also staying at Disney hotels. Anyone who knows how mobbed the parks can get will want to use this extra time to their advantage to get in line for a busy ride before everyone else does!

Disney+ Day also has a special photo op planned along with its usual character meet and greets. Head over to California Adventure Park and you can find Mater and Lightning McQueen waiting for you from Pixar's "Cars."

If you love a good movie and you're a Walt Disney World Resort hotel guest, head to Movie Under the Stars for a special Disney+ screening (more details coming soon). Over at Disneyland, there will be a special movie screening at the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa as well, also reserved exclusively for hotel guests.

If you're curious about the blue food created to celebrate the day's signature color, it will come in the form of blue dusted churros at Disneyland's Buena Vista Street, Grizzly Peak at California Adventure Park, and near Sleeping Beauty Castle and Astroblasters in Tomorrowland.

If you're attending Disney World, look out for three blue cocktails at select Downtown Disney District restaurants, including an Ocean Breeze at Naples Ristorante, Blue Hawaiian at Uva Bar & Cafe, and a Tropical Margarita at Tortilla Jo's.

Disney also promises Disney+ character sightings, as well as "more surprises" at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort. Clearly it's staying tight-lipped on some of the details, but knowing Disney, whatever it has planned will put a smile on your face, so it should be well worth waiting for.

Action Alerts Plus The Best Ideas For You To Build Wealth A members-only investing club that helps you grow your portfolio with real-time trade alerts, analysis of major market events, and key opportunities. Real-Time Trade Alerts

24/7 Access To The Portfolio

Portfolio Price Targets

One last thing: Disney+ subscribers also get complimentary PhotoPass downloads at Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disneyland theme parks, as well as PhotoPass lenses to use for the day.

Most of these events will be available at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland on September 8, although there are a few specified things limited to one park or the other. Either way, you've got a good day ahead of you if you're planning to pay a visit to a Disney Park September 8.