McDonald's and Walt Disney Team Up to Bring Favorite Perk Back

In recent years, the brand has done away with some of its signature items.

Times change, and McDonald’s changes with it.

In recent years, the brand has done away with some of its signature items.

In 2018, it took the Happy Meal off of its Value Menu.

DJ Khaled recently learned of this the hard way, when he was unable to procure a Happy Meal for his son.

McDonald’s (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report explained that the signature dish, first introduced in 1979, was taken off the Value Menu so the company would have more flexibility with what it offered in the $3 range.

That meant only some McDonald’s locations would continue to offer them at a higher price point.

There were also environmental concerns with the Happy Meal packaging, which led McDonald’s to stop offering Happy Meal toys, in an effort to be greener company.

But for a limited time, the select McDonald’s that still offer Happy Meals have something special for customers, assuming they are into Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report.

McDonald’s Is Bring Back Toys, For Now

For a limited time, McDonald’s will release a line of limited edition Disney toys.

This is part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Disney World, which was actually last year, but time is weird these days.

The toys feature classic Disney characters such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy, riding around on classic Disney attraction rides, such as a cup from the Mad Tea Party.

Disney

Altogether, the toys are Mickey and Minnie in Mickey’s car from Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Goofy in the train from Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Mickey in a spaceship from Mission: SPACE, Pluto on a Jungle Cruise boat, Donald in a Mad Tea Party teacup, Minnie on Dinosaur, Goofy on Expedition Everest, and Daisy flying over Spaceship Earth on Soarin’.

The eight toys will come in Happy Meal boxes with art that has been stylized to reflect the celebration, featuring sparkles on a white background.

The box also notes that a penny from each Happy Meal goes to the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

To celebrate, Disney recently released a promotion video.

Disney Tried This A While Ago

Originally, McDonald’s released a line of Happy Meal toys to celebrate the opening of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios back in November of 2020.

But due to an error with the QR code game pieces found inside the packaging, McDonald’s pulled the toys a week later, promising to eventually eventually return them without game pieces.

It took a while, but the Happy Meals are back now, minus Mickey on Tower of Terror and Minnie on Pirates of the Caribbean.