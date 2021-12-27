Disney Looks To Dominate 2022 Box Office

If your New Year’s Resolution was to see more superhero films in theaters next year, boy are you in for some good news.

As proven by the staggering success of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which over the weekend became the first film of the pandemic era to earn more than $1 billion, people really love superheroes. Because Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is never shy about giving the people what they want, there’s plenty more superhero films to come next year, as well as other big-budget franchise installments.

These are the ten most anticipated films of 2020, according to an audience survey by Fandango, which is owned by Comcast CMCSA. As you’ll see, Disney looks set to continue to dominate the box office, though there’s some good news for Paramount owner ViaccomCBS (VIACA) - Get ViacomCBS Inc. Class A Report executives as well.

Top Ten Most Anticipated Blockbusters:

1. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which is produced by Disney.

2. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One),” which is produced by Sony (SNE) - Get Sony Corp. Report and Disney.

3. “The Batman,” which is produced by WarnerMedia, a subsidiary of AT&T (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report.

4. “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which is produced by Disney.

5. “Jurassic World: Dominion,’ which is produced by Universal Pictures, a subsidiary of Comast.

6. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which is produced by Disney.

7. “Avatar 2,” which will be distributed by 20th Century Studios, which is a subsidiary of Disney.

8. “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” which is produced by WarnerMedia.

9. “Top Gun: Maverick,” which is produced by Paramount Pictures, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS.

10. “Mission: Impossible 7,” which is produced by Paramount Pictures.

​​2022's Most anticipated Action/Adventure Movies (non-superhero)

While superheroes films tend to be the biggest audience draws, big-budget action and adventures films that eschew capes and tights also do well. Here's what audiences are looking forward to next year.

1. “Jurassic World: Dominion,’ which is produced by Universal Pictures.

2. “Avatar 2,” which will be distributed by 20th Century Studios, which is a subsidiary of Disney.

3. Top Gun: Maverick,” which is produced by Paramount Pictures.

4. “Mission: Impossible 7,” which is produced by Paramount Pictures.

5. “Uncharted,” which is produced by Sony.

2022's Most Anticipated Horror Movies

Ok, ok, so some people like to complain that the only thing Hollywood ever makes anymore is superhero films. But that's not quite the case, and fortunately for the all the other studios, the generally family-friendly Disney doesn’t have the stranglehold on horror that it does on the superhero genre.

Here’s the films that audiences are looking forward to giving them a good scare next year.

1. “Halloween Ends,” which is produced by Universal Pictures.

2. “Scream,” which is produced by Paramount Pictures.

3. “Jordan Peele's Nope,” which will be distributed by Universal Pictures.

4. “Orphan: First Kill,” which is produced by Paramount Pictures.

5. “The Black Phone,” which will be distributed by Universal Pictures.

2022's Most Anticipated Animated/Family Movies

Children’s films are also one of the biggest box office draws, because parents and grandparents love to experience the wonder of the movies through the eyes of their little ones. (Or maybe parents are just desperate for anything that will distract their kiddos for a couple of hours.) Well, there’s plenty more cinematic babysitters coming up next year.

1. "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One),” which is produced by Sony and Disney

2. “Pixar's Lightyear,” which is produced by Disney.

3. “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” which is distributed by Universal.

4. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” which is distributed by WarnerMedia.

5. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” which is produced by Paramount Pictures.

Audiences Are Hoping To See More Films In The Theater Next Year

After a sluggish box office year that saw audiences return to theaters in fits and starts, theater chains such as AMC and Cinemark really needed a hero, so the runaway success of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” feels like a holiday gift.

As we mentioned earlier, the underperformance of Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" shows that theaters are having a difficult time drawing in audiences for films that aren’t well-known action franchises. For the past several years viewers, particularly older ones, have been content to watch non-blockbuster fare at home on the streaming services of their choice.

But fortunately for theater chains, the Fandango survey found that after a rough couple of years for theaters (and, well, everyone else) people are excited to go catch some popcorn flicks next year.

94% want to go to the theater more often in 2022 than they did in 2021.

89% were gratified to see new movie releases on the big screen this year.

88% are excited by the 2022 line-up of theatrical releases.

86% picked Action/Adventure as one of their favorite genres.

80% hope to see five or more movies on the big screen in 2022.

70% plan to attend in premium large-screen formats whenever possible.

All survey respondents attended at least one movie in the last year and were surveyed during the first three weeks of December.