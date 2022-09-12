Disney+ is Giving Subscribers Some Amazing New Perks

It is a glorious time to be a Disney (DIS) fan. As we start to look toward the end of the year, fans are curious about what major projects are on the horizon for one of entertainment's biggest conglomerates.

This weekend, Disney's major annual convention D23 dominated the internet with trailers, sneak peeks, and celebrity panels. Fans flocked to presentation halls to learn more about the future of their favorite intellectual properties. Major announcements came one after the other, previewing new projects from Star Wars, the Marvel cinematic universe, the Indiana Jones franchise, and more.

But for those Disney fans who weren't able to make it to Anaheim, CA for all the festivities, the streaming service had some local and stay-at-home goodies, too. Films like "Thor: Love & Thunder" and the new live-action "Pinocchio" were released on Sept. 8th, one day before D23 began. The releases also featured some exciting making-of documentaries.

There was Disney+ fun to be had in theaters, too. The streaming service announced an exclusive partnership with AMC (AMC) theaters to rerelease popular favorites like "Encanto", "Cars", and more. Meanwhile, visitors to Disney parks with a Disney+ subscription could get special in-park perks.

Now, Disney+ has expanded its relationship with AMC theaters in a clever way to get more consumers in theater seats. And if that's not enough, the streamer is adding even more perks that subscribers are sure to appreciate.

On top of the recently-added benefits, there are now several more exciting and interactive ways to enjoy a Disney+ subscription. AMC CEO Adam Aron took to Twitter today to to announce expanded subscriber perks, including growing the deal between the streaming service and the theater chain. It looks like the duo's plan to host more special screenings will continue after the Disney+ day festivities are over.

A Disney+ subscription will now also get you six months of a free Uber (UBER) One membership, which gives you discounts on Uber rides and deliveries.

Subscribers will also enjoy Disney Movie Insider bonus points, which they can trade in for discounts on movies or special items. They'll also get special access to shopDisney merchandise and a National Geographic digital subscription.

And for those fans of the Mouse who love to travel, there are some incredible new benefits for Disney+ subscribers to take advantage of. Subscribers can use their perks to book tickets for the Disney Cruise line; third and fourth guests of Disney+ subscribers sail free with two full-fare guests in the same stateroom. Find the right date and get your subscriber info ready -- this is a great deal for families eyeing cruise tickets.

These changes are in addition to some already stellar perks for Disney+ subscribers who plan to visit Disney parks.

Disney Gets More Immersive

These moves seem really in line with Disney's interactive approach toward its properties. Teaming with AMC is certainly a mutually beneficial arrangement that could bring more engagement back to theaters, which have been struggling to bounce back after the 2020 covid-19 lockdowns.

Streaming services have often been billed as a more economical alternative to a cable package, but the number of competitive services on the market quickly begin to add up, easily outweighing the cost of a cable package for those who want to fully participate in the important media moments of the day. By adding several additional benefits to subscribers, many of which encourage real-world engagement, Disney is truly looking to be the most valuable streaming service of them all.