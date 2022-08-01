Disney Is Bringing Back a Fan Favorite Event

Visiting Walt Disney World or Disneyland is undoubtedly a lovely way to spend a week or a long weekend, which is why people have been merrily gathering at the parks' gates for so many years.

The longer you've kept up such a tradition, however, the more meaningful it may be to you to see the ways Disney's (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report parks have changed over the years.

From the debut of new rides and events to a whole new world of collectibles to, well, collect, Disney is more than a place to spend your free time. For many, it's an important part of their lives.

It may be these longtime parkgoers that will be happiest to hear that Disney is bringing back a special tour all about the history of the Disney brand. It includes a tour through the animation studio that brings all the magic to life, as well as a visit to Walt Disney's office, which has been nicely restored so guests can experience it in a modern way.

The Return of a Classic Tour

The official Walt Disney Fan Club, known as D23, announced the news on its official website, confirming that the Walt Disney Studios Official Tour will resume starting Aug. 11 and run through Nov. 5.

"D23 Members have the rare opportunity to enjoy a two-and-a-half-hour tour of The Walt Disney Studios," the statement says.

"This exclusive experience includes a visit to Walt Disney’s office suite, Legends Plaza, and the Walt Disney Archives. Additionally on weekend tours, an Archivist from the Walt Disney Archives will join the tour and share the rich history of this amazing department,"

Guests that join the tour will also get a chance to shop at the Disney Studio Store and Employee Center and buy items that are sold only there. So if you want to feel like a VIP, this is your time.

The tour is open only to D23 members. (The “D” is for Disney and “23” represents 1923, the year that Walt Disney arrived in California and founded what was to ultimately become Walt Disney Co.)

General membership is free, while Gold memberships are $99.99 a year for an individual or $129.99 a year for what Disney calls a "duo" (in other words, two people).

Once you've got your membership locked down, you can buy some tickets for the Official Tour, which go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 1 p.m. U.S. Eastern. For Gold Members, it'll cost $99 for weekday tours or $109 for weekend tours per person (as well as a $7 processing fee). Tickets for General Members are $149 on weekdays and $159 on weekends, plus the processing fee.

The earliest tour on weekends is at 9 a.m. and the latest is at 2:30 p.m.

If you attend on a weekday, tours start only at 1:30, 2:00 and 2:30 p.m., so plan accordingly.

Noteworthy is that the tours are available only for vaccinated guests and those who can provide proof of a negative PCR test taken 48 hours earlier.

Masks will also be required for the tour in its entirety, so if you want to experience the magic of a first-hand look at the Animation studio, don't forget to mask up.