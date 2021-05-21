Disney Is Ready for the Great Reopening

From both a demand standpoint and a technical look at its price chart, Disney is poised to rise higher in the coming months.

Most of us are ready for a vacation. That vacation is likely to take place within the U.S., as a large percentage of the population is already vaccinated.

Currently, nearly 50% of the U.S. population has received at least one shot, and over 35% of U.S. citizens are fully vaccinated. Those numbers should get a boost, now that the Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report vaccine has been authorized for adolescents aged 12 and older on an emergency basis.

Combine that with the fact that the pandemic has been especially hard on kids, some of whom have been isolated from their friends and classmates for nearly a year. If you’re bored with Zoom meetings, try to imagine how a ten-year-old must feel about them.

Fortunately, summer is approaching. That’s good news for Disney (DIS) - Get Report, one of the best-positioned stocks for the reopening.

Disney should see huge demand for its theme parks and cruises. Like Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report and Lululemon Athletica (LULU) - Get Report, Disney is one of a handful of companies that inspires fierce loyalty among its customers. The House of Mouse does this by providing a one-of-a-kind experience.

For some folks, a Disney cruise or theme park excursion is an annual ritual. That ritual has been interrupted, and now pandemic-weary consumers are chomping at the bit. They are ready to make new memories, and Disney will be one of the top destinations on their wish list.

Disney has also scored a major success with its Disney+ streaming service, which now has over 100 million global subscribers. The service has had several recent hits with The Mandalorian and WandaVision, and plans to introduce additional original programming based on its Star Wars and Marvel franchises.

What about Disney’s chart? After a 31% gain in 2020, this stock is little changed year-to-date. That’s not necessarily a bad thing; since mid-January, Disney has been consolidating last year’s gains.

Think of this price action as similar to digesting a large meal. It’s not unusual for a stock to have a great run, and then pause for a time before resuming its ascent. That’s what Disney is doing now.

Disney’s consolidation has taken the form of a symmetrical triangle (black lines). This type of pattern tends to resolve in the direction of the previous trend. In this case, that’s good news, since the previous trend for Disney was bullish.

Note also that Disney is consolidating on low volume (shaded yellow). That shouldn’t concern investors; in fact, it’s typical behavior during a consolidation of this type.

What’s the worst-case scenario for Disney? Take a look at the stock’s 200-day moving average (red line). Disney hasn’t closed beneath its 200-day moving average in six months. As long as the stock remains above that key indicator, I’d hold it.

Based on the chart’s prior trend and consolidation pattern, my price target for Disney is $215. Barring any major market disruption, Disney should get there.

Disclosure: At the time of publication of this article, Ponsi held a long position in Disney.

Disney is a holding in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust Portfolio. Want to be alerted before Cramer buys or sells DIS? Learn more now.