Disney World Makes Some Price Changes That Guests Might Not Love

Some price changes are only for the month of October.

Every aspect of human society changed during the covid-19 pandemic. And Disney’s (DIS) theme parks are certainly no exception.

The days where locals with annual passes could drop by on a whim seem to be over, at least for now, TheStreet’s Dan Kline recently pointed out, as Orlando-based Disney World moved to a reservation system, meaning that “in order to visit one of the company's four Florida theme parks, you needed both a valid admission and a reservation.”

This move was taken in order to help manage crowd sizes in the covid era, which is also the reason Disney has reduced the total capacity for the parks, a move that is starting to look like a permanent change.

One of the biggest changes that Disney made post-pandemic was that it got rid of the free FastPass+ and replaced it with Genie+ and Lightning Lanes. The response from Disney fans has been a mixed one, though again, it also seems like it’s going to be a permanent change.

And now Disney has made another change to the Genie+, which again, is likely to be met with mixed reactions.

Disney Makes Changes to Genie+ at Walt Disney World

Back in the FastPass+ days, park visitors could make up to three reservations for rides and attractions, either 30 or 60 days before their visit, depending on where they were staying on property. The theory was FastPass+, which was a free service, would cut down on the amount of time visitors spent waiting in line.

But that was then. Genie+ is roughly “the equivalent of a FastPass+ experience for some rides, attractions, character spots, and events for $15 per person, per day.”

That said, you can only make one selection at a time, and only on the day purchased, and usually the newest and most popular rides aren’t in the system. That has to be reserved through a standalone Lightning Lane system, which is roughly their new premium service.

While some fans have grumbled that they now have to pay for something they used to get for free, and that they get less reservation opportunities than they did under the old system, Disney has had remarkable success with the program.

At a Bank of America conference on Sept. 7, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro said the Genie+ was doing “phenomenally well” and is doing better than Disney had originally forecasted, BlogMickey reported, and that "70% of guests who purchase Disney Genie+ intend to buy it again when they return," according to the website.

Now Disney has announced that variable pricing is coming to the Genie+, as reported by WDW News Today, which notes that “the lowest price remains $15, but the service currently can run as high as $22 per person, per day.”

This shift in price is for the month of October, the company noted, and are “subject to change beyond that.”

Genie+ Isn’t The Only Price Change

“Companies raise prices all the time. In the theme park business, it has become fairly normal for tickets, annual prices, food prices, and pretty much every other cost to go up each year,” Kline adds.

So while the news that Disney has raised the prices on food and beverages, including alcohol, at Disney World isn’t likely to be met with glee by fans, it’s also likely not going to be met with surprise, either.

Disney has also raised the prices on a number of items, including the following, Blog Mickey reported.:

Casey’s Corner Walt’s Chili All-Beef Foot-Long Hot Dog: price changed from $13.99 to $14.29

Columbia Harbor House Fountain Beverages: price changed from $3.99 to $4.29

Columbia Harbor House Chicken Strips: price changed from $10.29 to $10.49

Crystal Palace House-made White Sangria: price changed from $11 to $12

Liberty Tree Tavern Spirit of ’76 Cider Shandy: price changed from $10 to $10.50

Be Our Guest Enchantée Champagne Brut Bottle: price changed from $79 to $85

Pecos Bill cheeseburger: price charged from $7.99 to $8.49

Connections Eatery French Bistro Burger: price changed from $12.99 to $13.79

Disney World last raised prices back in January, according to the blog Inside The Magic. Like with last time, the difference is generally an increase by a dollar, though in some instances, like at the upscale Disney World resort eatery Ale & Compass, the increase was by several dollars, such as the New England Seafood Pot Pie, which jumped from $25.00 to $28.00.