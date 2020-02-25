Disney to Serve Impossible Foods' Burgers at Its Theme Parks and Resorts

The deal comes as part of Walt Disney's effort to serve more plant-based products at its theme parks.

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report announced Tuesday that its theme parks, resorts and cruise line division will serve Impossible Foods’ plant-based burgers.

The privately held company’ flagship "Impossible Burger" will be designated as the “Preferred Plant-Based Burger” of Disney’s parks, experiences and products division.

The burgers will be available at Tony’s Town Square Restaurant in Magic Kingdom Park at Disney World and Smokejumpers Grill at Disneyland, among other locations.

“We are thrilled to be working with Disney,” Dennis Woodside, president of Redwood City, Calif.-based Impossible Foods, said in a statement. He noted that Impossible Burger products will now be available to millions of Disney customers.

The alliance between the two companies comes after Disney announced plans in September to add plant-based options at all its major dining locations in U.S. theme parks. More than 400 plant-based dishes are now available at Disney World in Florida.

“We’re excited to add more items featuring the Impossible Burger to our menus,” John State, culinary director at Disneyland, said in a statement. “We’re always looking for ways to bring more flavor, innovation and creativity to the Disney dining experience.”

Impossible Foods’ investors include Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates and Google Ventures, the company said.

The meatless burger craze has packed some protein into the stock of Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report. Its shares have soared 69% since it went public last April. But they have plummeted 52% from their dizzying peak last July, as investors viewed the hype surrounding the stock as a bit overdone.

Beyond Meat is scheduled to release earnings Thursday after the markets close. At last check, its stock traded at $112.69 down 1.12%.