Disney Has a Sneaky New Way to Get Your Attention

A special group of diverse creators will get hands-on education and a trip to the magical world of Disney.

For the second year in a row, Disney (DIS) Parks will play host to 21 up-and-coming influencers for a special event known as the Disney Creators' Lab, which began this week and will continue through mid-November.

This year will be the second year that Disney puts on the event after a successful inaugural run that started last year. The program's goal to cultivate more direct relationships with influencers proved quite successful in its first year, and now the House of Mouse looks to continue building its online network of creatives.

The whole idea began with Disney's Emerging Disney Creators program. The program's mission is "to identify, develop, and amplify 20 rising content creators". The event begins later this month, and will give the creators access to virtual workshops and education resources aimed at helping them build their brand and audience.

If the influencers complete the course load, they'll get to celebrate with an all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World, including a stay at the Walt Disney World resort and a trip on the Disney Cruise Line.

Last year's celebration saw several opportunities for program attendees to post unique and exciting looks at their park experiences. Through the courses and networking opportunities, many of the creators were able to increase their exposure and learned new ways to optimize their platforms.

Dom Corona, pictured below, was one of the artists invited to the 2021 celebration after years spent making art inspired by a childhood trip to Disney. This summer, he announced that he's officially on board with the Mouse as a Disney Fine Artist. Fans can now check out his art all across the Walt Disney Resort in Orlando, Florida.

For Disney parks, the move makes a lot of sense. As inflation pushes families to cut corners when it comes to budgeting, a unique and personal look at the park from a favorite travel blogger or wheelchair-using TikToker could help encourage buyers to splurge on a memorable family vacation. The move also puts Disney parks in a great position -- having access to a series of diverse creators can be a great way to spread news about new attractions, events, and so much more.

Creators' Lab 2.0

After the success of last year's event, Disney has made a few tweaks to Creator's Lab programming. For one, its expanded the creator base past influencers who primarily focus on Disney properties. The roster now includes some beloved travel influencers, plus a lineup that continues to account for diversity and inclusivity.

Last year's educational workshops were also limited to just TikTok, but this year's panelists will get to interact with stars who work with Google's (GOOGL) YouTube shorts as well. The educational presentations will also include more time for interaction with the invited speakers, so attendees will enjoy more time to ask questions about applying these lessons to their own brands.

When it comes to the educational material, presentations will include tips and tricks from some of the most successful influencers and executives Disney can provide. From classes teaching influencers how to nurture their own voice to running your platform as a business, creators will take lessons from Disney Imagineers, fashion designers, cinematographers, fellow influencers, and online stars.

The Disney Creative Pipeline Grows

For influencers, last year's program resulted in some incredible opportunities. Most of the attendees experienced audience growth, with 20% of them seeing a bump of more than 30,000 new followers. The program also helped Disney build a well of creative talent from which it can easily draw talent for licensing deals and other creator-focused jobs.

This year, the program is leaning even more heavily into forging connections with attendees. The event will also introduce creators to potential mentors, giving them a chance to mingle with other experienced influencers and Disney creators who are delighted to share their experience over a delicious brunch.

Over the years, Disney has been a space for groundbreaking, diverse creators to tell new and beautiful stories that have a profound impact on the viewers at home. Thanks to the Creator's Lab, Disney Parks are investing in the next generation of talent -- and it's an investment that's sure to pay off in the coming years.