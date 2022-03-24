As if we weren't sad enough during 2020, we also had to endure the unfortunate truth that one of America's favorite places to go and toss your cares to the four winds wasn't even open.

We mean Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report, of course, and while the Mouse House did its best to keep us entertained in the interim (it even made a Minnie-themed lo-fi album), it was just a bummer to know that even the happiest place on earth was on pause, just like the rest of us.

But Disney has slowly been coming back, both from its closures and a disappointing fourth quarter.

Masks are no longer mandatory. Fine dining came back to Walt Disney World at the ultra-fancy Grand Floridian.

And despite its insanely exorbitant price tag, the launch of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has been booked solid for months, reminding us that Disney is very much alive and well again.

If reading all this is lifting your spirits and making you consider a visit soon, here's another thing to add to your to-do list when you go: Yet another Disney special event is coming back.

Disney

What Disney Special Event is Making a Return?

If you've never stayed at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon at Walt Disney World after hours, you might want to make sure you carve out the time during your next visit.

Especially if you tend to prefer the park when the crowds thin out a bit.

Disney has announced that its much-loved H2O Glow After Hours event is finally coming back, with tickets on sale starting April 1, or early access starting March 29, for some of you bigwig VIPs that stay at fancy Disney hotels.

The actual event launches on May 28 and is held every Saturday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. until August 27.

The event has a live DJ, special themed food and drinks, and of course, plenty of neon — even in your cocktails, apparently. The vibe is sort of reminiscent of the rave culture of the early '90s, but without the ecstasy (we assume).

It's $75 per adult (10 and up) and $70 per child (ages 3-9) to go to the H20 Glow After Hours event, or $59 for adults and $50 for kids if you happen to be a Passholder or a member of the Disney Vacation Club.

The ticket cost includes ice cream, popcorn and beverages, but there's also more food for sale inside the event if you'd like something meatier.

If you're thinking that $75 seems a bit pricey to wave glow sticks after dark and eat some light fare while listening to a DJ, well, you'd be right.

With a major price hike coming in 2023 and many months of pandemic closure to try to recoup, Disney is definitely asking more of its guests when it comes to spending.

But in a time period where many people haven't had a vacation in years, spending a bit extra to enjoy a few days at Disney doesn't seem so bad, especially if it lets us feel like things are normal again.