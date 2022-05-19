Disney's About to Make it Harder to Use Genie+

Hope you enjoy getting up at 7 am every day of your vacation!

Ever since its launch in October 2021, Disney's (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report Genie+ experience has struck many users as a mixed bag.

Marketed as an upgrade to the complimentary Genie service found within the My Disney Experience mobile app, Genie+ offers a paid option to replace the now-defunct FastPass system (which was free to use).

Now guests have to pay $15 for access to Disney's exclusive Lightning Lane entrances, allowing them to go to select attractions without waiting in line. As you may imagine, people who were not used to paying for this were less than thrilled about the change.

Disney soured the deal further by making the rules around using Genie+ weird, too. In February the company announced that visitors planning one-day visits would not be able to pre-book the service, forcing them to have to try to get it the day of the visit and gambling on availability.

And as if that wasn't enough of a day-ruiner, now Disney has announced further guidelines that will make upgrading to Genie+ even harder than it was before.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

What Are The New Changes to Genie+?

Disney announced on May 18 that it would stop offering Genie+ as an add-on for tickets purchased prior to their visit dates as of June 8, meaning that all guests would need to try their luck at purchasing the add-on on each day of their visit. Disney specifies that the add-ons are also "subject to availability."

Sales open at 7 am EST, meaning guests would need to rise early to have any hope of booking the coveted upgrade.

Disney fans took to social media to voice their frustration with the new changes, as well as share their experiences trying to use the Genie+ system during their visits.

Other frustrated parkgoers have started petitions on Change.org to implore Disney to change the system, although none have more than 1,000 signatures as of the time of this writing.

And of course, as always, some transformed their emotions on the topic into all-too-relatable memes.

Why is Disney Doing This?

While it's easy to assume that Disney's goal with Genie+ is to make more money--and naturally, that's always the bottom line of most business shifts--there are likely more aspects to the decision.

One parkgoer commented on Twitter that buying tickets to events day of is not unusual, pointing out that it's a common practice at Tokyo Disney.

However, Disney park visitors in the U.S. are used to things being different here, which may mean much lower tolerance for the new Genie+ guidelines.

Regardless of what people are saying on social media, Disney parks remain packed. WDW Stats, a Twitter account dedicated to daily updates of what's happening in the park, reported wait times of between 80-105 minutes on May 19, proving that guests are still flocking to the park whether they use Genie+ or not.