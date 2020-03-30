Disney's Iger to Forgo Salary and New CEO Chapek to Take 50% Pay Cut

Disney said Chairman Bob Iger would forgo his salary amid the coronavirus pandemic. Bob Chapek, named the entertainment company's chief executive last month, will take half his salary. He'd been in line to make as much as $25 million.

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report said Chairman Bob Iger would forgo his salary amid the coronavirus pandemic, while Bob Chapek, named the entertainment company's chief executive last month, will take half his expected salary.

According to a company email obtained by the Hollywood Reporter, Chapek's base salary as CEO is $2.5 million. But he also has an annual target bonus of $7.5 million and an annual long-term incentive grant of $15 million, according to the news service.

Iger is one of the top-paid executives in the media business, bringing in $47.5 million in compensation in the company's latest fiscal year.

"As we navigate through these uncharted waters, we're asking much of you and, as always, you are rising to the challenge and we appreciate your support," Chapek reportedly said in the email.

"Your dedication and resilience during this difficult time are truly inspiring and it gives me renewed confidence that will we come through this crisis even stronger than before, we have so many times in our company's history."

In a filing on March 19 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Disney warned investors that financial visibility will be tough, after the company closed its Florida and Paris theme parks on March 13.

"There are certain limitations on our ability to mitigate the adverse financial impact of these items, including the fixed costs of our theme park business," the filing said.

"Covid-19 also makes it more challenging for management to estimate future performance of our businesses, particularly over the near to medium term."

At last check Disney shares were trading up 0.3% at $96.72.