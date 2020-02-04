Disney Earnings Coming After the Close Tuesday

Disney is about to report earnings. Here are all the fast facts you need to know.

Disney (DIS) - Get Report reports its December quarter earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday.

Among the things that will be watched closely are sign-up rates for the Disney+ streaming video service, the potential impact of the coronavirus on Disney's China operations and updates on the restructuring of Hulu and the 21st Century Fox film studio.

Wall Street is looking for adjusted earnings per share of $1.46 and revenue of $20.76 billion.

The stock was rising 2.85% to $145.35 a share for the day ahead of the earnings print.

Disney has beaten EPS estimates in six of the company's last eight quarters and has beaten revenue estimates in five of the last eight quarters.

Here's how Disney has performed on quarterly expectations for the last three quarters:

In November, Disney beat EPS estimates, posting a result of $1.07 against estimates of 95 cents. Revenue slightly missed, coming in at $19.01 billion against estimates of $19.04 billion. The stock rose 3.7% to $137.96 a share the next day.

In August, Disney posted EPS of $1.35, missing estimates of $1.72. Revenue also missed, coming in at $20.24 billion against estimates of $21.4 billion. The stock fell 4.9% to $134.86 the next day.

In May, Disney posted EPS of $1.61, beating estimates of $1.59. Revenue was $14.92 billion, beating estimates of $14.54 billion. The stock fell the next day 1% to $133.59.