TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Disney Jumps as Wall Street Hails Streaming Domination Plans

Walt Disney trades higher after the entertainment giant reveals plans to dominate the content streaming world, a move greeted with enthusiasm by Wall Street.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Walt Disney  (DIS) - Get Report traded higher on Friday after the entertainment giant laid out plans to dominate consumers’ screens over the next four years through its various streaming services, an ambitious plan greeted with enthusiasm by both investors and Wall Street analysts.

Disney was up nearly 7% in premarket trading on Friday following a four-hour-long investor day presentation on Thursday, during which Disney executives unleashed a torrent of announcements, including a slew of upcoming “Star Wars,” Marvel and Pixar series and features, and news that Disney+ had surpassed 86 million subscribers.

The company also said it expects its streaming services - Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ - to have a combined 350 million subscribers in four years. Disney+, which the company forecast to grow to 260 million subscribers by 2024, also will be getting a price hike, up $1 to $7.99 a month.

Disney’s message was clear: From blockbuster movies to limited made-for-TV series to sports and other entertainment, Disney-branded streaming content that will compete with the likes of Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Report, AT&T's (T) - Get Report Warner Bros.' HBO and others is on its way.

The other clear message: that Disney’s longer-term view considers peoples’ living rooms as important as the big screen. Investors, analysts and Hollywood have been watching Disney for signs of whether it too might pivot to releasing major titles on its streaming service on the same time as in cinemas, or even forgo theaters outright.

For Disney, it will be both. Blockbusters such as Marvel’s “Black Widow” will still get the big screen treatment. But others including Tom Hanks starrer “Pinocchio” and “Peter Pan and Wendy” will skip theaters in favor of a Disney+ rollout, the company said.

Still others, including “Raya and the Last Dragon,” will premiere on the streaming service for a $30 “premium access” fee on the same day it opens in movie theaters in the spring of 2021.

Analysts greeted the announcements with collective enthusiasm, with Jefferies' analysts saying the company’s investor day “topped even grand expectations,” with the subscription numbers overshadowing other reveals “because they are just that good.”

KeyBanc's research team noted that Disney’s investor day highlighted the strengths of its vast content library and global content distribution capabilities, while UBS pointed to Disney’s content spend, which it said equates to about $4 per subscriber vs. about $7 per subscriber at Netflix currently - adding that Disney is "still the best-positioned traditional media company to compete globally."

Shares of Disney were up 6.96% at $165.46 in premarket trading.

Chinese Cancer Drugs Developer CStone's Shares Surge On US$480 Million Deal With US Pharma Giant Pfizer
INVESTING

Pfizer Shares Jump Ahead of FDA Vaccine Approval, Dividend Boost

Reviewing Common Financial Planning Mistakes Made by Investors
PERSONAL FINANCE

Year-end Financial and Retirement Planning Tips

AMC Entertainment Looks to Reassure Investors It Does Not Rely on Wanda
INVESTING

AMC Warns on Liquidity As Pandemic Limits Movie Seats, Disney and Warner Brothers Focus on Online Releases

pet hotel dog sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Traveling With Pets? How to Find the Right Hotel

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Pfizer Covid Vaccine, Disney, Costco, Airbnb - 5 Things You Must Know Friday

Investors Need to Be Patient, Says NYSE Trader
INVESTING

Dow Futures Slide As Stimulus Deadlock, Hard Brexit Concerns Cloud Vaccine Progress

Stock Market Lead
JIM CRAMER

Don't Bet Against the Bulls: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday 12/10/20)

Coronavirus: Pfizer And BioNtech To Seek Emergency US Approval 'within Days' After Better-than-expected Test Results
INVESTING

FDA Committee Recommends Approval of Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine