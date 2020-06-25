Disney to Remake Splash Mountain With 'Princess and the Frog' Theme

Disney says 'the retheming of Splash Mountain is of particular importance today.'

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report said Thursday it will make over its classic Splash Mountain ride to feature characters from the entertainment giant's animated "The Princess and the Frog."

Disney said the Splash Mountain log flume rides at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, will be redesigned with a new theme based upon the 2009 animated film.

"We pick up this story after the final kiss, and join Princess Tiana and Louis on a musical adventure - featuring some of the powerful music from the film - as they prepare for their first-ever Mardi Gras performance," Disney said in a statement.

Loosely based upon "The Frog Princess," "The Princess and the Frog" is set in 1926 New Orleans and features Disney's first African-American princess.

Shares of the Burbank, Calif.-based company were down 1.8% to $110.02. The stock was losing ground after Disney said it would delay the re-opening of its hotels and theme parks in the state of California amid a new surge in coronavirus infections.

The redesign comes at a time when Disney is receiving renewed criticism over the portrayal of African-Americans in the 1946 feature "Song of the South."

“The retheming of Splash Mountain is of particular importance today,” according to a post on the Disney Parks Blog. “The new concept is inclusive - one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year.”

Disneyland has been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney's proposed July 17 reopening of the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure theme parks on July 17 have been delayed pending government approval.

Disney World is scheduled to begin a phased reopening of its theme parks on July 11.