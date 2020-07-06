Disney and Colin Kaepernick Sign Content Deal

Walt Disney and Colin Kaepernick will focus on the social and racial issues the former NFL quarterback has emphasized in his activism.

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick announced they will team up to develop content about the racial and social issues that Kaepernick has emphasized in his activism.

“The partnership will focus on telling scripted and unscripted stories that explore race, social injustice and the quest for equity, and will provide a new platform to showcase the work of Black and Brown directors and producers,” Disney said in a statement.

The content will extend all across Disney’s platforms: Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Hulu, Pixar, and The Undefeated.

“Kaepernick will work closely with The Undefeated, which is expanding its portfolio across Disney, to develop stories from the perspective of Black and Brown communities,” the company said.

The Undefeated is a sports and pop culture web site owned by ESPN.

The first project in development as part of this deal is a documentary series about Kaepernick’s own journey. He led the San Francisco Giants to the Super Bowl in 2013.

He began taking a knee during the national anthem in 2016 and hasn’t played in the league since that year.

Kaepernick filed a collusion grievance against the NFL and its owners in November 2017 and withdrew the grievance in February 2019 after reaching a confidential settlement with the NFL.

“I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives,” he said in a statement.

Disney shares recently traded at $113.19, up 0.9%, and have risen 21% over the last three months.