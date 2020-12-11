Disney, FAT Brands: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday

Walt Disney, vTv Therapeutics, Nanthealth, Solid Biosciences and FAT Brands are five of the top stock gainers for Friday.

Stocks were sliding Friday as investors' hopes for a stimulus agreement faded.

Here are some of the top gainers for Friday:

1. Walt Disney | Percentage Increase 12%

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report traded higher after the entertainment giant laid out plans to dominate consumers’ screens over the next four years through its streaming services. The company also expects its streaming services - Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ - to have a combined 350 million subscribers in four years.

2. vTv Therapeutics | Percentage Increase 46%

Shares of vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) - Get Report were climbing after its parent company, MacAndrews & Forbes Group, purchased 625,000 shares for $1.60 a share. MacAndrews & Forbes raised $1 million for vTv Therapeutics.

The company also said that President and CEO Stephen Holcombe and Chief Financial Officer Rudy Howard will remain in their respective roles until the end of 2021.

3. NantHealth | Percentage Increase 65%

NantHealth (NH) - Get Report was rising after the healthcare technology company recently announced new significant findings around the adoption of trastuzumab biosimilars in the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer and the potential clinical and cost benefits of biosimilars at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

4. Solid Biosciences | Percentage Increase 23%

Solid Biosciences (SLDB) - Get Report was soaring after the life sciences company entered into a securities purchase agreement with a select group of institutional investors and accredited investors for a $90 million private placement, which is expected to close on or about Dec. 15.

5. FAT Brands | Percentage Increase 19%

FAT Brands (FAT) - Get Report shares jumped after the restaurant company said it’s merging with its controlling shareholder, investment firm Fog Cutter Capital. FAT (Fresh Authentic Tasty) owns nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets and Buffalo’s Café. It has more than 675 franchises worldwide.