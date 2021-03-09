TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Disney+ Tops 100 Million Global Paid Subscribers

Disney's CEO says the entertainment giant's direct-to-consumer business is its top priority.
Author:
Publish date:

Walt Disney  (DIS) - Get Report said Tuesday that its Disney+ streaming surpassed 100 million global paid subscribers just 16 months since its launch.

Shares of the entertainment giant were down 3.06% to $195.73 in trading Tuesday.

CEO Bob Chapek made the announcement during the company's virtual annual shareholders meeting.

"Our direct-to-consumer business is the company’s top priority, and our robust pipeline of content will continue to fuel its growth," Chapek said in a statement.

Disney+ launched in the U.S. on Nov. 12, 2019, and has rolled out rapidly across Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Latin America, and most recently, Singapore.

In February, Disney said Disney+ registered nearly 95 million paid subscribers, more than tripling its total from its debut a year ago.

Chapek said the success of Disney+ inspired the company "to be even more ambitious, and to significantly increase our investment in the development of high-quality content."

"In fact, we set a target of 100+ new titles per year, and this includes Disney Animation, Disney Live Action, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic," Chapek said.

The coronavirus pandemic sparked a dramatic surge in streaming entertainment as theaters were initially forced to close in an effort to slow down the spread of the disease.

Worldwide viewing time grew 44% in the last three months of 2020, compared with the same period a year ago, the research firm Conviva said last month, led by the smart TV category with a 157% year-over-year increase in viewing hours.

Disney and Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Report led the field at the recent Golden Globe awards, reaping 15 trophies for their movies and TV shows.

On Friday, California officials said that theme parks could reopen on a limited basis as soon as April 1. Disney's theme park revenue tumbled 53% to $3.6 billion in the quarter ended Jan. 2.

Last month, Disney officially launched Star, a new streaming service that caters to more grown-up tastes and that marks the first major expansion to Disney+ since its November 2019 launch.

Jim Cramer Awaits Salesforce's Quarterly Results
INVESTING

Salesforce Is Said Prepared to Tap Taylor to Succeed CEO Benioff

Stitch Fix
INVESTING

Stock Market Today: When to Buy the Dip in Stitch Fix

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE on March 20 as the building prepares to close indefinitely. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

Nasdaq Rises 4% as Dip Buyers Turn to Tech Stocks, Tesla Soars

Exela Technologies Lead
INVESTING

Exela Triples on 10-Year, $90M Contract With Health Insurer

Nvidia Lead
INVESTING

Semiconductors Watchlist: AMD, Nvidia Climb Higher

Why Stitch Fix Could Still Dress to Impress Despite Weak Guidance
INVESTING

Here's Must-Hold Support for Stitch Fix After Earnings Drop

S&amp;P Dow Jones Indices To Remove 21 Chinese Companies From Its Global Equity, Bond Benchmarks After US Blacklisting
INVESTING

Bond Yields Slide After Solid Start to Auction Week; Inflation Eases

Tesla's Made-in-China Model Y Launch Imminent After Resounding Success Of Model 3 Among Mainland Buyers
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Tesla, Peloton, OpGen, Twilio