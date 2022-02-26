Disney Shows Off Its Controversial New Attraction

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report has faced its share of negative feedback over its theme parks. People may take issue with its Covid protocols or lament changes to your ability to "hop" between parks since the pandemic hit. The theme park leader has also dealt with controversies over rides like Splash Mountain and The Jungle Cruise which have had aspects that are troubling if not downright racist (albeit under a modern lens, not based on societal norms when those rides launched).

And, of course, the company faces at least a small backlash every time it raises prices, even if it also increases value. That happened recently when the company dropped its free FastPass+ program in favor of the paid Genie+ and Lightning Lanes. That move, the company has pointed out, has proven incredibly popular based on how many people have opted in, but some still see it as a price increase.

Now, Disney stands ready to open its most-expensive hotel ever onsite at Disney World. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has been met with incredible anticipation and skepticism over its hefty price tag.

That's something the company has been trying to overcome as it heads to a March launch of the immersive hotel experience.

Image source: Shutterstock.

What is Star Wars: Galactic Startcruiser and What Does It Cost?

Imagine spending three days and two nights in a hotel that completely drops you into a Star Wars adventure. Think of it as almost a themed cruise that never goes to sea, but instead takes you to space (albeit not literally). It's a Star Wars fan's dream, but its price tag -- as well as early footage of the experience -- has led to some early cancellations, according to multiple media reports.

"Another wave of cancellations has hit the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser as it prepares for its maiden voyage on March 1. Since our last update, sailing dates have opened up for April through July," WDW News reported. "Previously, only one date was available in April and June, but there are now seven each month. Two more dates have also opened up in May, for a total of nine available 'departures.'”

Take that data with a grain of salt mined Tatooine because the price tag for the new immersive Star Wars hotel/experience always made it likely that some people would book and then think better of it. It's also worth noting that the still-not-over pandemic has led to more people canceling or postponing big-ticket travel plans until the world returns fully to normal.

The more-or-less all-inclusive experience which lasts three days and two nights, which also includes time at Disney's Hollywood Studios Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, does not come cheap:

Party of 2: $4809

Party of 3: $5299

Party of 4: $5999

"There are higher for bigger parties, and even suites available on the Halcyon, however, these are the publicly available prices. The top package would be four-eight guests staying in the Grand Captain Suite" Gamespot reported.

Disney Tries to Turn Its Starcruiser Around

At those prices, a backlash was inevitable, and judging an entirely new type of theme park/hotel experience before it has opened is a bit like reviewing a movie based on the trailer. Still, Disney wants its investment to pay off quickly and it has made a public relations effort to get consumers -- and Star Wars diehards -- excited about Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

"This first-of-its-kind immersive adventure is a vacation experience going beyond anything Disney has created before," the company shared in a press release. "Guests become the heroes of their own Star Wars stories during a two-night adventure aboard the Halcyon starcruiser, a vessel known for its impeccable service and exotic destinations. Passengers relax in well-appointed cabins, enjoy exquisite dining and out-of-this-world entertainment, experience Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in new ways, and explore the ship in search of hidden secrets and new opportunities."

Disney has also made it clear that this isn't just a ride or a show. Instead, it's a truly immersive, interactive experience.

"Throughout the voyage, guests’ choices determine their personal stories as they interact with characters, crew and other passengers, becoming part of the action and the broader Star Wars saga. They may be asked to keep a secret, deliver a covert message, take part in a high-stakes heist, defend the ship, hide an ally … the possibilities are seemingly endless," according to Disney. "Decisions guests make affect how these tales unfold, intertwining with those of other passengers and well-known characters such as Chewbacca and Rey as momentum builds on an action-packed adventure that may determine the fate of the galaxy."