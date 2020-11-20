TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Disney Considers Moving Releases to Disney+ Instead of Theaters

Disney is considering releasing certain productions on Disney+ streaming instead of theaters, a media report says.
Author:
Publish date:

Disney  (DIS) - Get Report said it is considering moving its planned cinematic releases to its streaming effort Disney+ instead of in theaters as Covid-19 cases rise, according to media reports.

The move includes live-action Disney classic adaptations that were scheduled for release, such as "Cruella," "Pinocchio" and "Peter Pan and Wendy," according to Deadline.

Pricing on the films over Disney+ is unclear, the website reported.

Disney has been focusing on the direct-to-consumer approach as it continues to build up Disney+.

Disney+ subscriptions grew to 73.7 million as of October. The growth is attributed to the "Star Wars" spinoff series "The Mandalorian" and the Disney+ release of "Mulan," according to the Deadline.

Last week, the Burbank, Calif., entertainment giant's shares jumped after it reported fourth-quarter results that topped analyst expectations, showing strong growth in its streaming businesses.

Disney reported an adjusted net loss of 20 cents a share on revenue of $14.71 billion. Analysts were expecting a loss of 71 cents a share on revenue of $14.28 billion.

The company's direct-to-consumer and international revenue jumped 41% year-over-year to $4.9 billion.

“Even with the disruption caused by covid-19, we’ve been able to effectively manage our businesses while also taking bold, deliberate steps to position our company for greater long-term growth,” Chief Executive Bob Chapek said in a statement. 

“The real bright spot has been our direct-to-consumer business, which is key to the future of our company."

When it first launched Disney+, the company stated that it aimed to reach 60 million to 90 million subscribers by 2024.

At last check Disney shares were trading up 0.4% at $142.30.

5. Williams Sonoma
INVESTING

Williams-Sonoma Higher as Profit Prompts Target-Price Rises

Stock Traders Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Fall on Treasury's Move Allowing Emergency Fed Programs to Expire

cramer-today-thumb
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Fed, Mnuchin, Politics, What It Means for Stock Market

GE Healthcare Investing over $500 Million in Software By 2018
INVESTING

General Electric Healthcare Unit Acquires Prismatic Sensors

18 vaccine sh
INVESTING

Moderna and BioNTech Looking at Imminent EU Vaccine Approval

Early Amarin Vascepa Scripts Are Small, Hard To Interpret
INVESTING

Amarin Jumps on Heart-Drug Progress in China Trial

Is Macy's a Buy Despite Earnings Tumble?
INVESTING

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Retail Stocks After Covid-19

BioNTech and Pfizer's mRNA-based vaccine candidate BNT162b2 has proven to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Pfizer Files For Emergency FDA Approval For COVID Vaccine, Says Can Distribute in December