Disneyland Hong Kong to Close as Coronavirus Cases Jump

Disney (DIS) - Get Report is temporarily closing its Hong Kong Disneyland resort on July 15 as coronavirus cases in the city have jumped after months of low cases.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the city would tighten social-distancing rules after it recorded 41 local coronavirus cases on Monday. About half the cases had unknown sources of infection.

Public gatherings in the city will be limited to four people, down from 50, with the number of patrons per table at restaurants capped at four, according to the South China Morning Post.

Chinese authorities say Hong Kong has recorded 1,521 coronavirus infections in the city of 7.5 million, which is one of the world's most densely populated areas.

Eight deaths related to covid-19 have been recorded in the city.

Hong Kong Disneyland reopened less than a month ago after being shuttered since January.

Disneyland resort hotels will remain open during the closure, but the park with its rides will be closed.

The company said that it was in contact with government and health authorities about the situation.

Standard day tickets are valid for six months from the purchase date. Refund requests must be submitted by Sept. 30.

Separately, Hong Kong Red Cross Blood Transfusion Service said that a man who donated blood on July 5 was among those confirmed to have been infected, the Morning Post said.

Disney World resort in Orlando partly reopened over the weekend with the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom resorts opening after being closed for four months due to the coronavirus.

Disney shares at last check were up 0.3% to $119.71.