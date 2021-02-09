Disney Closes Animator Blue Sky Studios Amid Cost Cuts

Disney's decision to shutter the animator Blue Sky, which created "Ice Age," will eliminate about 450 jobs.

Disney (DIS) - Get Report is shuttering Blue Sky Studios, the animation studio it acquired as part of its purchase of the majority of Fox's assets two years ago.

Disney's decision, unveiled on Tuesday, will eliminate about 450 jobs.

Blue Sky Studios, which Fox bought in 1999 following the success of Disney's Pixar studio, is best known for the animated films "Ice Age" and "Rio."

Its most recent film was 2019's "Spies in Disguise" which made $171.6 million at the box office.

Last year, Disney said that an "Ice Age" series for its Disney+ streaming platform would be available in early 2022. That plan is still in place despite Tuesday's move.

The studio will unwind over the next two months. Entertainment Weekly reported.

The move resulted from the losses the media group has posted amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

"Given the current economic realities, after much consideration and evaluation, we have made the difficult decision to close filmmaking operations at Blue Sky Studios,” Disney said in a statement.

Last month, Disney said that top executives, including Chairman Bob Iger and Chief Executive Bob Chapek, will forgo their 2020 bonuses "due to the impact of the pandemic on our business."

Iger, who had said he would step down as CEO while staying on as chairman through 2021, received total compensation of $21 million in fiscal 2020, down from $45.7 million a year earlier.

Chapek's compensation package came to $14.2 million.

Disney is scheduled to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday.

At last check Disney shares traded off 0.9% at $188.26.

