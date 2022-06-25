Disney Changing Popular Roller Coaster, Brings Back Seasonal Event

The four Disney World theme parks have bounced back from the pandemic and one will bring back a popular event while another has a big change coming.

New theme parks rides bring a ton of excitement but they also come with problems. When Comcast's Universal Studios launched Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal Studios Florida's Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Islands of Adventure it broke down repeatedly. The same thing happened quite often when Disney launched "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance" at its Hollywood Studios and Disneyland parks.

New rides, of course, get tested extensively, but there's no real way to duplicate the stress of operating at capacity all day long. That often leads to newer attractions having significant downtime which can be a big problem because people often visit a theme park just to ride a new ride.

Disney, however, has had better luck with "Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind," Epcot's first roller coaster. That massive attraction opened May 27 and it has operated nearly flawlessly without interruption. Because things have gone so well, Disney has been able to plan some changes for the ride that are in-line with something it often does for its legendary Space Mountain attraction.

Image source: Walt Disney

CotG: Cosmic Rewind Gets a Makeover

Disney has often decided to "wrap" Space Mountain for the holidays giving it a Christmas theme. It has also, on occasion, done a Star Wars overlay for the popular ride, This creates a visually new experience without changing any of the ride mechanics.

The company has something similar planned for the one-month-old Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Theme Park Insider reported.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind features one of six randomly selected songs on its on-board audio, but those songs will be swapped for "a mash-up of seasonal jams," Disney said. "Guests will blast off to the tune of an awesome holiday single, bringing joy to Xandar and Terra, too." The specific holiday songs that Disney will feature on the ride have yet to be announced. Walt Disney World's holiday celebrations begin November 11, though Disney has not yet confirmed if that will be the start date for the Guardians holiday overlay.

Disney has not confirmed an end date for its holiday celebrations either, but it did confirm that one very popular after-hour event will once again take place.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Returns

Disney has two seasonal after-hours events that it traditionally runs (under varying names). One takes place for the Halloween season and the other for what can very loosely be called the Christmas season. These events involve having a separate admission that gets a limited (think about half normal capacity) evening access to Magic Kingdom where the rides are open and special activities are offered.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will return this year on 24 select nights between Nov. 8 and Dec. 22. The even will include a stage show at Cinderella's castle, “Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration.” which will feature nostalgic and modern medleys of holiday music paired with dance performances. And, not to be outdone by her longtime companion, Minnie Mouse will "orchestrate a sparkling spectacle over Magic Kingdom as a part of 'Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks.'"

And, of course, Santa Claus and his reindeer will join Mickey Mouse and friends in “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade” as it makes its way through the park. There will also be cookies and hot cocoa offered a various stations around the park. In addition "Jungle Cruise" "Space Mountain," "Tomorrowland Speedway," "Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor" and "Mad Tea Party" will all receive a special holiday makeover.