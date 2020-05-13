Disney Extends Cruise Suspension Through July 27

Disney extended the suspension of its cruises through July 27. Customers already booked on its cruises can get either a credit or a full refund.

Disney (DIS) - Get Report said it suspended all new cruise departures on its Disney Cruise Line through at least July 27.

Chief Robert Chapek said on the company's most recent earnings call that the cruise ship business would probably be the last of its travel businesses to reopen.

Disney earlier this week reopened its Shanghai Disneyland resort, but it says that attendance at the park will be limited to less than 30% of the 88,000 guests per day that the park holds.

"We are going to open up far below that to have our training wheels on," Chapek said.

Entry to the park, which has been closed since late January due to the coronavirus outbreak, will require reservations.

On Tuesday, Disney said it would start taking reservations for its Disney World flagship theme park in Orlando starting July 1.

Disney’s U.S. theme parks have been closed since mid-March. Florida is gradually reopening its economy, as the coronavirus hasn’t hit it as hard as the hot spots elsewhere in the country.

Another cruise line stated that it intends to resume operations later in the summer.

Last week, Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Report said it was extending its "Cruise with Confidence" cancellation policy to Aug. 1.

Also last week, Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) - Get Report said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had doubts the company would be able to continue as a going concern.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended a "No Sail Order" for cruise ships for nearly three months in order to combat the spread of coronavirus.

