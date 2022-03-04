Disney Brings Back a Beloved Pre-Pandemic Event

The theme park giant has slowly been bringing Disney World back to what it was before the Covid pandemic hit.

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report has slowly moved past the pandemic at its theme parks. The company has mixed caution and consumer needs with how to implement protocols as Covid demanded.

That was a tough tightrope to walk given that the company had to consider the needs of its guests, the wants of those same guests, and the optics of what the company's choices looked like on social media.

Deciding when to bring back parades, for example, or nighttime shows presented challenges because those events require people to gather.

That makes social distancing impossible, and, once masks were dropped from the parks' requirements, it made for a lot of photos with people crowded together not wearing masks.

Still, Disney has slowly brought back nearly all of its signature events at Disney World, Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom. One big one, however, had not yet returned — it's an Epcot favorite — but it is back as of right now.

Image source: Daniel Kline/TheStreet.

Epcot Brings Back Its Garden Festival Concert Series

Epcot builds its year-round festivals. The Food & Wine Festival may be the most famous, but the International Flower & Garden Festival, which began in March and runs through July 4 follows a close second (though some people might prefer the Holiday Festival).

Both Food & Wine and Flower & Garden have signature live music series featuring nationally-known acts: Eat to the Beats and Garden Rocks respectively.

Eat to the Beats was canceled in 2021 and instead replaced by lesser-known/local acts. There was still music, but it wasn't free concerts by famous bands and musicians.

This year, however, for The International Flower & Garden Festival, Epcot has brought back Garden Rocks. It's not quite returning to its full pre-pandemic glory, but it's close.

"Live musical performances at the America Gardens Theatre are making their much-anticipated encore featuring internationally recognized artists Friday through Monday and local bands rocking the house Tuesday through Thursday," Disney posted in a press release.

National acts performing include Kool & The Gang, Rick Springfield, The Pointer Sisters, Little River Band, Starship, CeCe Winans and Blue October.

That's not exactly Taylor Swift, Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen, but it's in line with what was offered before the pandemic.

Why Is This Important to Disney?

Disney World vacations cost thousands of dollars. A family of four might spend close to $2,000 just for tickets, which makes perceived value very important.

Flower & Garden adds value to visiting Epcot and having world-class music for free might be the difference between someone booking a vacation or opting to wait.

The pandemic hit the Disney theme parks hard, but the segment has been recovering, according to remarks from CEO Bob Chapek during the company's first-quarter earnings call.

"Over the last several years, we've transformed the guest experience by investing in new storytelling and groundbreaking technology, and the records at our domestic parks are the direct result of this investment," he said.

"From new franchise-based lands and attractions, to craveable food and beverage offerings, to must-have character merchandise, there is more great Disney storytelling infused into every aspect of a visit to our parks than ever before" he said. "At the same time, we're giving guests new tools to personalize their visits and spend less time in line and more time having fun."

Garden Rocks at Epcot may seem like a small thing compared to the overall Disney theme park experience, but people want their vacation to be normal.

Chapek said he expects a return to normal and stronger financial results.

"As we return to a more normalized environment, we look forward to more fully capitalizing on the extraordinary demand for our parks, along with the already realized yield benefits that took shape this quarter," he said.