Disney World Brings Back a Beloved After-Hours Event

If you're not a die-hard Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report fan, you may not know that things are still not 100% back to pre-pandemic normal -- judging by the crowds and maskless faces, the closures seen in 2020 and 2021 are now all but a distant memory.

Guests were even recently allowed to start hugging Mickie, Minnie, and Elsa again as cases dropped and health restrictions eased.

But while the rides and character meetings are operating at full speed in both Orlando and Anaheim, those who know the parks closely know that a number of Disney experiences were harder to restart after shutdowns.

Some areas in which guests may still see the effects of the covid-19 outbreak are shows and fine dining, as longer training periods and high numbers of staff make them difficult to start and restart on a whim.

In some cases, Disney chose to hold off on reopening to avoid the costs of stopping and restarting amid new waves.

Halloween Is Not As Far Away As You Think

One beloved Magic Kingdom Park attraction that, up until now, has been put on hold is Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Held annually since 1995 on select days in August, September, and October, what is essentially an evening costume party at the park is a beloved attraction for families in particular -- although, with characters like the Headless Horseman and Haunted Mansion gravediggers, it may be just a little spooky for the smallest kids.

Disney

"This fall, ghosts and ghouls of all ages are invited to don their favorite costumes and celebrate all things haunted during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party," Disney said in a blog post announcing the event.

For the most part, the event will adhere to tradition: trick-or-treating for the littles, Disney characters in Halloween costumes, Mickey's Boo-To-You Halloween Parade, and a special Halloween-themed light show hosted by Jack Skellington. This year's signature treat will be hot chocolate in a cauldron with an image of the three sisters from "Hocus Pocus" on the foam.

The event is beloved among Disney fans and, as soon as news of its return became public, elicited a high level of excitement. Disney also confirmed the return of Halloween on the High Seas at Disney Cruise Line. The only real difference from past years will be capacity levels due to the pandemic.

Tickets for the Not-So-Scary Halloween Party are separate from usual entry to Disney parks and will range from $109 to $199.

Did The Pandemic Even Happen?

After covid-19 hit the United States, Disney World and Disneyland both shut their doors in March 2020 and have been reopening gradually. Florida's conservative leadership and lax laws meant that Disney World could reopen much earlier than Disneyland.

The 25 biggest parks in the country, which includes Disneyland, Disney World and Universal Studios, fell by 67% between 2019 and 2020, according to a report by the Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM.

But with many tired of lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, attendance at Disney parks started climbing back to pre-pandemic levels nearly immediately after doors reopened, and average spending at all the Disney parks also increased by 30% compared to 2019.

"Vaccine progress, pent-up demand and pandemic-driven cost efficiencies position the parks segment for a strong rebound in FY22 and record profits in FY23," a report led by UBS analyst John Hodulik reads.