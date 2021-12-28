Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
'Frozen 2', 'Spider-Man' Sales Show Hasbro Ain't Toying Around
'Frozen 2', 'Spider-Man' Sales Show Hasbro Ain't Toying Around
Publish date:

Disney and Sony Set to Share Big "Spider-Man" Profits

The two companies have a unique partnership when it comes to what the Wall Crawler Brings in at the box office.
Author:

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report owns Spider-Man but Sony (SNE) - Get Sony Corp. Report controls the character when it comes to movies. That's a deal that predates Disney buying Marvel and it has led to an uneasy, often contentious relationship between the two companies where they have been unable to agree for periods of time, only to see how much they were leaving on the table and come back and make a deal.

That alliance has led to "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the first movie in the pandemic era to deliver $1 billion in box office. The film has currently generated about $242 million in profits even when you factor in marketing, actors getting a share of the profits, and other drains on the bottom line, Deadline reported.

That number, however, could get a whole lot bigger.

How Much Will Spider-Man Make at the Box Office?

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" has been a saving grace for the struggling AMC (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report and Cinemark (CNK) - Get Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Report movie theater chains (albeit a temporary one). That should continue for a few more weeks though there are factors that could cause the film's box office run to end prematurely.

"Should movie theaters remain open amidst the Omicron surge, particularly given all the Covid-safety measures they’ve implemented, and the Tom Holland-Zendaya-Benedict Cumberbatch movie remains on a steady box office track, it’s quite possible that the Sony feature will see a profit that’s close to 3x what it’s currently generating with an estimated $610 million," wrote Deadline's Anthony D'Elessandro.

Those profits won't all happen at the box office. D'Elessandro's sources factored in all the money the movie will generate for Sony outside of theaters as well based on its box office totals.

TheStreet Recommends

Currently, these numbers do not include the film being released in China. Should that change, the bottom line would theoretically get even bigger.

Does Walt Disney Get a Cut of the Profits?

The Mouse House won't make the money it would make on a wholly-owned film, but it also won't go home empty-handed.

"Disney’s Marvel covered 25% of the production cost ($50M) and will reap 25% of the combined pool profit here (estimated to be $152.5M at this ultimate forecast),"

D'Elessandro reported.

That's better than the 5% of profits Marvel agreed to when it originally sold the rights to the character before it was owned by Disney. Back then, the company wanted to make a cut of box office returns, but its main goal was increasing licensing revenue for the character.

Disney controls the merchandising rights to Spider-Man and it should see a big bump in sales from the highly successful movie driving interest in the character.

Visitors look at iPhones at an Apple store in Beijing, China, on August 6, 2020. Photo: Kyodo
MARKETS
AAPL

Apple Stock Tests $3 Trillion Mark; New York Stores Closed Amid Covid Surge

Tesla Quick To Show Support For China's New Data Collection Rules After Sharp Decline In April Sales
MARKETS
TSLA

Tesla Stock Gains As Wedbush Says China Demand Is 'Linchpin' To $1,800 Bull Case Price Target

Wall Street Coronavirus Lead
MARKETS
AAPLBATSLA

Tesla, Apple, Boeing, Fauci, Flights And More Gains For Stocks - Five Things You Must Know

Baidu's Startling Slump In Hong Kong Is Deeper Than Archegos' Trigger As Advertising, EV Business Face Challenges
INVESTING
BIDUCOINFB

Chinese Tech Giant Baidu Joins Nike, Coinbase Others in the Metaverse

Zoom And Five9 Drop US$14.7 Billion Merger Amid US Security Review Over Video-conference App's Operations In China
INVESTING
ZM

Zoom Buys a Company to Grow Its Events Business, Services

Starbucks Customer Lead
INVESTING
SBUX

Why Is My Starbucks Out Of...CEO, President Explain Product Shortages

Darkened photo of an old building with text overlay that reads "What Is the S&P 500?"
S

What Is the S&P 500? Definition, Top Companies & FAQ

Darkened photo of high-rise office building with text overlay that reads "What Is a P/S Ratio?"
P

What Is a Price-to-Sales Ratio? Definition, Examples & FAQ