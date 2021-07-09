Disney Scores $13.2 Million of First-Day Ticket Sales for 'Black Widow'

'Black Widow' starring Scarlett Johansson is expected to generate at least $80 million of revenue over the weekend for entertainment titan Disney.

Disney (DIS) - Get Report shares rose on Friday after media reports said the “Black Widow” film of its Marvel Entertainment unit generated $13.2 million of ticket sales on Thursday.

The movie, starring Scarlett Johansson, is expected to produce revenue of at least $80 million over the weekend. That would beat the pandemic record of $70 million for Universal’s “F9.”

"Black Widow" also is available on the streaming service Disney+.

Thursday’s receipts aren’t far from the 2017 performances of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” ($15.4 million) and “Thor: Ragnarok” ($14.5 million), CNBC reports.

The movie industry as a whole will probably enjoy its best weekend box office sales since March 2020, according to CNBC.

Disney recently traded at $177.12, up 2.5%. The shares have eased 1% over the past six months as the pandemic had curbed Disney’s profit.

In other Disney news, TheStreet.com Founder Jim Cramer explained last month why he decided to shed the stock from the Action Alerts PLUS investing club portfolio.

Take a Winning Ride With Disney: Real Money Options Writer Mark Sebastian

In May, Disney reported weaker-than-expected subscriber figures that offset a solid first quarter earnings report.

Adjusted earnings for the three months ending in March came in at 79 cents a share, ahead of Wall Street forecasts.

But Disney posted a 13% decline in revenue, to $15.61 billion. And it registered a subscriber total of 94.9 million for its Disney+ streaming services. Both those numbers fell shy of analysts' estimates.

The bulk of Disney's operating profit came from its media division, which earned $2.9 billion, while its pandemic-hit theme-park business lost $406 million.

“Where we have been able to reopen our theme parks, guests have demonstrated a willingness to visit,” Chief Executive Bob Chapek said.