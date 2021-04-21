Dish 5G Network to Use Amazon Cloud Service, Infrastructure

Dish will leverage Amazon Web Services' infrastructure and services to deploy a cloud-native 5G network, the companies said.

Dish Network (DISH) - Get Report shares rose Wednesday after the TV-service provider said it chose Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report Web Services as its preferred cloud-service and -infrastructure provider for its 5G network.

“Dish will leverage AWS’s proven infrastructure and breadth of services to deploy a cloud-native 5G network that incorporates [open radio access network] – the antennas and base stations that link phones and other wireless devices to the network – and the 5G core, the logical architecture that directs traffic flow within the network,” the companies said.

“AWS will also power Dish’s fully automated operation and business support systems, and that will enable the company to provision and operate its customers’ 5G workloads and monetize its network.”

"[Both] companies will work to transform how organizations and customers, including AWS and Amazon, order and consume 5G services or create their own private 5G networks,” the companies said.

“By building its network on AWS, Dish is also simplifying the process for developers to create new 5G applications.”

Dish recently traded at $38.80, up 5.2%. The shares have jumped 43% over the past six months amid strong consumer demand for video content during the pandemic.

Amazon recently traded little changed around $3,337. The stock has gained 4% over the past six months.

In March, Dish and DraftKings DKNG unveiled a partnership under which Dish TV customers with an internet-connected Hopper receiver will be able to access the DraftKings app from their television.

Meanwhile, in February, Dish reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter, with earnings per share rising 80%.