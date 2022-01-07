Discovery Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America on WarnerMedia Deal

The Discovery-Warner combination has a chance to be the “most dynamic global media company,” Bank of America says.

Discovery (DISCA) - Get Discovery, Inc. Class A Report on Friday was upgraded to buy from neutral at Bank of America, based on optimism about the TV titan’s merger plan with WarnerMedia, now owned by AT&T (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report.

With the combination of highly complementary assets, Warner Bros. Discovery will have the potential to “create a global media powerhouse driven by creative and content leadership,” analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich wrote in a commentary.

“WarnerMedia is comprised of best-in-class film and TV studios, … other entertainment assets and a deep library, while DISCA’s portfolio of proven lifestyle, reality-TV and unscripted brands have notable strength,” she said.

That would give the combined entity a chance to be the “most dynamic global media company,” Ehrlich said.

“We believe the risk/reward for DISCA is extremely favorable (notwithstanding the near-term technical overhang related to the merger), as we approach the anticipated first-half-2022 closing date.”

She sees several areas for possible revenue and cost synergies and is enthusiastic about opportunities for a combined HBO Max/Discovery+ direct-to-consumer video service.

Ehrlich raised her price target for Discovery to $45 from $34. It jumped on Friday, recently trading at $30.06, up 17%. But the stock is still down 12% over the past 12 months, compared with a 25% gain for the S&P 500.

“We view DISCA’s initial cost synergy target of $3 billion as highly achievable, if not conservative, given the several areas of duplicative expenses (e.g. technology, ad/distribution sales force, etc.),” Ehrlich said.

“Moreover, we see several areas for incremental revenue opportunities (e.g. scale in advertising/distribution, pricing, advertising-based video on demand), which have not been addressed within management.”