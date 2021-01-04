TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Discovery Higher as Discovery+ Streaming to Roll Out in Europe Markets

Discovery signed a long-term multiplatform agreement under which Vodafone would roll out the Discovery+ streaming service in 12 European markets.
Author:
Publish date:

Discovery Inc.  (DISCA) - Get Report signed a long-term multiplatform agreement under which Vodafone  (VOD) - Get Report would roll out the Discovery+ streaming service in 12 European markets.

Shares of Discovery, the Silver Spring, Md., media company, at last check were up about 2% to $30.70. London-based Vodafone, Europe’s largest mobile and fixed network operator, was nearly 5% higher at $17.28. 

The deal is expected to reach more than 100 million Vodafone TV, broadband and mobile subscribers across the U.K., Germany, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland and Iceland.

The rollouts in the markets are planned over the course of 2021 and 2022.

Discovery’s linear channels will continue to be available to Vodafone customers on TV in Germany, Italy, Spain, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland and Iceland.

Beginning with the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year, Discovery+ will become the streaming Home of the Olympics in Europe, excluding Russia, with access live and on demand.

"Vodafone’s vast and deep consumer relationships will provide a powerful engine for Discovery+" in Europe," David Zaslav, Discovery's president and CEO said in a statement. 

"Our hybrid agreement with Vodafone advances our broader strategy of expanding our linear distribution relationships to bring our popular content to consumers across more platforms and devices." 

Discovery+ launched in the U.K. and Ireland last year, before its official global launch on Monday. The platform is set to feature more than 50 originals and 55,000 previously aired episodes from Discovery-owned channels.

Discovery's portfolio of brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S.

What to Expect When Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) Reports Q2 Results
INVESTING

Dentsply Sirona Rises on Purchase of Byte Clear Aligners

China's Electric Car Start-ups NIO, Xpeng And WM Motor Each Has A Big Tech Backer. What Is Riding On Their Success?
INVESTING

Nio, XPeng and Li Auto Rise on Growth in December Deliveries

China Has More Reason To Block Nvidia's Arm Deal Than Approve It, Say Analysts
INVESTING

5 Best Semiconductor Stocks for 2021

Video: Jim Cramer Reveals What to Watch in Alphabet's Earnings
INVESTING

Alphabet Employees Form Union With About 230 Members

Tesla Lead
INVESTING

Tesla, FLIR Systems, Roku, Magellan Health - Monday's Premarket Movers

Stifel and UBS Both See Stocks Up 5% Next Year -- but the Estimates Differ
MARKETS

Tesla, MGM and Entain, Bitcoin - 5 Things You Must Know Monday

FLIR Systems Lead
INVESTING

Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems in $8 Billion Cash-and-Stock Deal

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Futures Climb Higher, Dollar Slides Aa Vaccine Recovery Hopes Power Global Markets