TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Discovery Drops on UBS Downgrade to Sell

UBS, however, lifts its price target on shares of Discovery to $46 from $24.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of television broadcasting company Discovery (DISCA) - Get Report were falling sharply Tuesday after the stock was downgraded to sell from neutral by analysts at UBS. 

The firm raised its price target on Discovery to $46 from $24 a share. 

Analyst John Hodulik said that early app data show that discovery+, Discovery's streaming service, is the fifth most downloaded subscription video on demand app. Nielsen data show that about 14 million U.S. SVOD homes watch at least 20 hours of flagship Discovery brands per month. 

UBS expects Discovery to reach 8 million direct-to-consumer subs in the U.S. and 23 million globally this year. 

While the firm is mostly bullish on the stock, and even nearly doubled its price target, the fact that it has risen about 150% this year has analysts concerned about valuation

The new price target represents a  10 times Ebitda multiple, compared to a 7.5 times multiple prior and a 14 times multiple on free cash flow, compared to a prior multiple of 6 times.

Shares of Discovery dropped 7% to $69.32 in trading Tuesday. 

Last month, Discovery said adjusted earnings for the three months ended were 76 cents a share, down 22.5% from the same period last year but 4 cents ahead of the Wall Street consensus forecast. Group revenue was essentially flat with last year at $2.886 billion and were modestly ahead of analysts' forecasts.

Ad revenue also was flat, Discovery said, but a 5% gain for distribution fees in the United States supported the group's top line. 

Sell Off Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Slip, Oil Falls on Fears Virus Resurgence May Stall Reopenings

Ford F150 Raptor Lead
INVESTING

Here Are Ford's Must-Know Support Levels for Dip Buyers

Netflix Lead
INVESTING

Netflix Gets Argus Upgrade to Buy From Hold

Biolife Solutions Lead
INVESTING

Analysts Upgrade BioLife After Stirling Acquisition, Revenue Jump

NFT Non-Fungible Token Lead
INVESTING

Dolphin Entertainment Skyrockets After Creating New NFT Division

AstraZeneca Lead
INVESTING

AstraZeneca Vaccine Release Queried By Anthony Fauci, Health Officials

Benitec Biopharma Lead
INVESTING

Benitec Shares Skyrocket as Morgan Stanley Takes Stake

Sunrun CEO: Solar Gains Won't Be Reversed By Falling Oil Prices
INVESTING

Sunrun Gets Upgraded by Goldman to Buy From Neutral