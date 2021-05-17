Discovery Jumps on Talk of Pending Deal With AT&T's WarnerMedia

Discovery shares surge on reports that AT&T is set to merge its WarnerMedia unit with Discovery in a deal that could see Discovery+ and HBO Max under one umbrella.

Discovery (DISCA) - Get Report shares jumped Monday, rising more than 15% in premarket trading, on reports that AT&T (T) - Get Report was set to merge its WarnerMedia unit with Discovery in a deal that will combine media powerhouses CNN, HBO and the Cartoon Network with HGTV, the Food Network and Animal Planet.

The telecom and entertainment companies were said to be in talks that could see them join TV and film offerings, according to reports Sunday by both Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal. Additional details were not immediately available. Bloomberg first reported a potential combining of "content assets" early on Sunday.

A deal between WarnerMedia and Discovery, whose portfolio includes its namesake network and the popular HGTV network that focuses on everything from house-flipping to storage-locker bidding to pimple-popping, would further consolidate a media business buffeted by cord-cutting and competition from streaming video.

It would create an entertainment tie-up that could better compete with the likes of streaming media giant Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report, whose arsenal includes Disney+, as well as streaming content juggernauts Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report's Prime Video.

Both Discovery and AT&T have been building up their media offerings in recent years, with AT&T snapping up Time Warner Inc. in 2018, allowing it to provide movies and shows from Warner Bros., HBO and Turner, including TBS and TNT channels, along with targeted entertainment from Bleacher Report, FilmStruck and Otter Media.

At the same time, it already has raised questions among analysts and investors over duplicity, and whether the likes of Discovery+ and HBO Max – two separate streaming services that would be owned by one parent - would continue to operate separately or be combined.

Discovery last month posted weaker-than-expected first-quarter earnings as Discovery+ growth eroded profits. AT&T last month reported quarterly earnings that beat forecasts on strong HBO Max subscriber growth.

Shares of Discovery were up 15.01% at $41 in premarket trading. The stock ended the trading day Friday at $35.65. Shares of AT&T were up 3.23% at $33.28 in premarket trading.